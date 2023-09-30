Strictly Come Dancing makes format change - did you notice?

Strictly Come Dancing is back and we're loving seeing all the celebrities put their best foot forward, but we were even more intrigued when we noticed that the show had made a small format change.

Over the past couple of years, when the celebrity and their profesisonal partner headed up to join the other celebs and speak with Claudia Winkleman following their routine, a small reprise of their dance was played. This replaced what had been the case for years when the celebs and their partner running up the stairs will filmed, with mics sometimes picking up on comments.

© Guy Levy Annabel and Johannes headed up after their quickstep

These would range from sheer joy if their routine had been positively receieved, to the professional offering words of comfort if Craig had been particuarly nasty when sharing his thoughts.

Even during the competition's first week, this reprise was played, but this week when Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe headed up, their full ascent up the stairs was captured, as you can see in the clip below.

WATCH: See Strictly Come Dancing make format change

We have been blown away by the talent on show this series, with Nigel Harman topping last week's leaderboard following an instantly iconic Paso Doble, that saw him score 32, and that was on Week 1!

Elsewhere, stars like Bobby, Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Amanda Abbington proved that they were born dancers, while Angela Rippon had every staring open-mouthed at their television screens as she lifted her leg all the way up!

© Kieron McCarron Nigel topped the leaderboard last week

Speaking abotu her hidden party trick with HELLO! and other media, she explained: "The fact that I can do the high kick is because I'm so flexible because I know you've got to be fit for the job you'd be doing.

"The most recent thing I've done requiring real stamina was when I was doing the Queen's funeral. I was on the air at 3am on television and I came off at 4:30 in the afternoon, 13 hours, and you can't do that if you're not fit."

© Guy Levy Angela stunned audiences last week

She continued: "I know people don't describe people as fit because you're sitting down. So I mean I think that's you know very sweet of her [Shirley] to have said that, but the fact I can do splits and high kicks is kind of like a party trick, if you do the Rumba or the Cha-Cha-Cha a really lovely Waltz and Tango that requires you to dance."

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing's new batch! 17 sweet photos of pro dancers and their kids

READ: Strictly star Amy Dowden bravely shares latest cancer update

Even before the series aired, her fellow castmates labelled her as one of the stars to keep an eye on. "We did a Charleston move on the day. We all got together, and it didn't look good on me," explained Nigel Harman. "But Rippon…" Amanda Abbington, who joined Nigel for the Q&A, added: "She doesn't break a sweat. But she's amazing!"

Nigel then admitted that whoever comes up against the former Come Dancing presenter in the dreaded dance-off faces competition.