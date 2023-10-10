The Reckoning star Siobhan Finneran was married to a famous actor – and you'll definitely recognise him

Adding to her ever-impressive filmography, Siobhan Finneran has returned to our screens in The Reckoning. The critically-acclaimed actress, who's gone from strength to strength with roles in Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and Doctor Who, is now lending her talents to the hit BBC drama.

No stranger to the small screen, Siobhan has appeared in a number of fan favourite TV shows over the years, including Heartbeat, which had her acting alongside her famous ex-husband and fellow actor, Mark Jordon. Keep reading for all the details…

Who is Siobhan Finneran's ex-husband Mark Jordon

Siobhan was married to Mark Jordon for 17 years. Recognised for his long-standing role as PC Phil Bellamy in Heartbeat, the English actor appeared on the show from 1992 to 2007. Following his departure from the police procedural, a documentary, Heartbeat - Farewell Phil was released to commemorate his best moments on the show.

Mark Jordon is best known for portraying PC Phil Bellamy in Heartbeat

Among Mark's other roles, the TV star has appeared in episodes of Casualty, Hollyoaks, and Doctors. However, today he's best known for portraying Daz Spencer in Emmerdale. Mark first joined the show in 2014, before making his last known appearance in 2019. More recently, the 58-year-old returned to our screens in The Long Shadow.

Siobhan Finnernan and Mark Jordon's relationship timeline

Back in 2001, Mark opened up about his then-wife Siobhan in an interview with The Mirror. Singing her praises, he said: "She's just so lovely. We met when I was 20 and she was a bezzie, bezzie mate for years. We didn't realise that half of our fun was flirtatious."

© Photo: Rex Siobhan was married to Mark from 1997 to 2014

Before he and Siobhan had admitted their feelings for one another, they'd co-starred together in two episodes of Heartbeat, in 1993 and 1994 respectively. Explaining that he'd proposed to Siobhan in 1997, Mark recalled the sweet proposal.

"I took her down to London for a romantic weekend, to a show at the Albert Hall. I said we'd go in a cab but I'd organised a limo. She thought I was being a flash git! When we got in, there was our favourite music, I'd given the driver the tape.

© Getty Mark and Siobhan welcomed two children before deciding to divorce

"And then he pulled over outside Harrods. I'd said to him: 'I don't want to knock on the window and have you pull over just anywhere. I want to remember where we are.' So he said: 'It looks beautiful, Harrods at night, all lit up.'

After Mark popped the question in the limo, Siobhan happily accepted and they were married in August of that year. Together, they welcomed two children, a daughter named Poppy and a son named Joseph.

It's been reported that Siobhan took a step back from acting in order to raise the children. However, in 2014, the pair divorced and Mark later remarried and welcomed two children with his second wife and Emmerdale star, Laura Norton. He continues to have a close bond with Poppy and Joseph, and regularly posts about the pair on Instagram.