All you need to know about Siobhan Finneran's love life The actress plays Clare in Happy Valley

Happy Valley's third series has gone down a treat with viewers particularly due to the return of Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran in their roles as sisters Catherine and Clare Cawood. The stars have been praised for their performances in the gritty BBC drama since it began and both have become household names.

But how much do you know about Siobhan's life away from her career? Find out about her marriage history and love life here…

WATCH: Ann's monologue in Happy Valley episode five divided fans

Loading the player...

Who is Siobhan Finneran married to?

Siobhan Finneran was previously married to an actor you may recognise. The Happy Valley star was married to Heartbeat and Emmerdale actor Mark Jordaon whom she met in the 1990s. The pair tied the knot in August 1997 and soon welcomed two children together, a daughter named Poppy and a son named, Jordan.

It's been reported that Siobhan took a step back from acting in order to raise the children. However, in 2014, the pair divorced and Mark later remarried and welcomed two children with his second wife, Laura Norton.

MORE: Happy Valley viewers convinced they've worked out major plot twist ahead of final episode

MORE: Happy Valley: 5 theories on how the gritty show will end

Siobhan was previously married to Heartbeat actor Mark Jordon

Is Siobhan Finneran related to Sarah Lancashire?

Due to Siobhan and Sarah's brilliant on-screen chemistry as the Cawood sisters, many seem to be convinced that the pair of stars are related. Although there's no familial tie there, the actors go way back and seem to have a very close bond.

Recalling when she first met Sarah when Siobhan was just 17 years old, the Clare actress said: "She's a couple of years older and was doing this brilliant theatre studies course at Oldham College, which I'd applied to. Sarah and some other students performed at the open day.

Siobhan Finneran and Sarah Lancashire as the Cawood sisters in Happy Valley

"We met then and eventually did a play together. We've both got a slightly warped sense of humour and we both like a cake. It's always a joy to work with another actress who actually eats cake."

What else is there to know about Siobhan Finneran?

Similar to Sarah, Siobhan has enjoyed plenty of success in her acting career. She's perhaps best known for appearing in Clocking Off, Benidorm, Downton Abbey and the feature film, Rita, Sue and Bob, Too, which was her big screen debut.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.