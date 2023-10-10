The Split star Annabel Scholey teams up with Poldark star for new drama - and it sounds intense

Are you ready for a thrilling new drama? An upcoming four-part show, The Serial Killer’s Wife, is coming to Paramount+ with a seriously impressive cast - including The Split star Annabel Scholey and Poldark’s very own Jack Farthing - but what is it all about? Find out here...

The official synopsis reads: "Set in a family home nestled in an idyllic English town, Beth Fairchild has prepared a surprise birthday party for her husband Tom. With most of the village present, as Tom is the beloved local doctor, Beth’s world is turned upside down when the party is interrupted by the police and Tom is arrested for the murder of his former assistant.

"Beth believes her husband has been wrongly accused but she soon makes some shocking discoveries that cast doubt on his innocence. As she confides her worries to Adam, Tom’s best friend from childhood, further developments see Beth begin to realise not everything in her supposedly idyllic life is as it seems."

Speaking about the project, The Split star said: "Beth is someone carrying immense pressure as she attempts to portray this idyllic family life. Yet, behind closed doors, these first images perfectly capture the hauntingly dark and troubled truth which seemingly lies behind the façade of it all… It’s just the start of this very twisted story and I hope viewers will be as gripped watching it as we were in piecing it all together."

Jack Farthing also stars

The cast also includes Shetland star Julie Graham as well as Inside No. 9’s Shobna Gulati, Pennyworth actor Hari Dhillon, and The Larkins stars Morgana Robinson.

The show is just one of many new Paramount+ dramas, including The Killing Kind, The Burning Girls and The Castaways.

© Clapperboard TV Tom and Beth in The Serial Killer's Wife

Starring Sheridan Smith and Showtrial star Celine Buckens, The Castaways follows two sisters who are parted by a tragedy. After a huge fight, Lori and Erin are parted when Erin never boards their island-hopping flight to Fuji – and the plane, with Lori on board, crashes.

With no plane or survivors having been found, Lori’s credit card is suddenly used in a corner shop in a remote village in Fiji, and on CCTV Erin recognises the plane’s pilot, launching her into an investigation into just what happened to her sister. Speaking about the show, Sheridan said: "I’m so excited to be working with Céline Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s best-selling novel to life."