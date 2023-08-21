Confessions of Frannie Langton actress Sophie Cookson's partner is a Downton Abbey star

The Confessions of Frannie Langton makes its debut on ITV1 on Monday night and tells the story of a servant and former slave who is accused of murdering her employer and his wife.

Starring alongside leading lady Karla-Simone Spence in the historical thriller is actress Sophie Cookson, who is best known for her roles in the Kingsman films and Red Joan. But did you know that her partner stars as her on-screen husband in the ITV drama, and that he appeared in Downton Abbey?

WATCH: Sophie Cookson and Stephen Campbell Moore star in The Confessions of Frannie Langton

Who is Sophie Cookson?

Sophie Cookson is a 33-year-old actress from Sussex. She found fame after starring alongside Taron Egerton in the 2014 spy film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, in which she played Roxy Morton. The star reprised her role in 2017 for the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

© Photo: Getty Images Sophie Cookson is an actress from Sussex

Sophie's other film credits include the 2016 fantasy film, The Huntsman: Winter's War, and the satirical black comedy, Greed, which starred Steve Coogan and was released in 2019.

The actress may also be recognised for starring in the BBC One drama, The Trial of Christine Keeler, in which she portrayed the titular role.

Who is Sophie Cookson's partner?

Sophie Cookson's partner is Stephen Campbell Moore, who plays her on-screen husband, George Benham, in the ITV drama.

The couple met on the set of the 2018 spy film, Red Joan, which also starred Judi Dench. The lovebirds reportedly began dating in November 2018 before going on to welcome a daughter in 2020.

© ITV Sophie Cookson and Stephen Campbell Moore are partners on-screen and in real life

Although Sophie and Stephen, 43, are incredibly private about their relationship, they have previously been photographed taking romantic strolls through London.

Before his relationship with Sophie, Stephen was married to The Crown star Claire Foy. The couple wed in 2014 and welcomed a daughter named Ivy Rose the following year before later separating in February 2018.

© ITV Sophie Cookson as Madame Benham and Stephen Campbell Moore as George Benham

Stephen is a familiar face thanks to his extensive TV and film career. The London-born actor has appeared in a wide range of series, including War of the Worlds, The Wrong Mans, Ashes to Ashes and The Last Post.

© Photo: Getty Images Stephen was previously married to Claire Foy

As for his roles on the silver screen, Stephen is perhaps best known for playing the role of Irwin in the 2006 comedy-drama, The History Boys, and also appeared in Goodbye Christopher Robin and The Lady in the Van.

EXCLUSIVE: Sanditon stars hint at return to show after final series

READ: Downton Abbey actor to appear in star-studded Netflix drama – and it sounds gripping

He may also be recognised for playing Major Chetwode in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, which followed the huge success of the globally popular ITV series.

What is The Confessions of Frannie Langton about?

The Confessions of Frannie Langton follows the titular character Frannie, a Jamaican maid born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story.

Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, the series opens in 1826 when Frannie is found asleep in bed next to her dead lover, Madame Benham.

© ITV Karla-Simone Spence stars in the series

When Madame Benham's husband, George, is also found dead, Frannie is accused of double murder.