Boiling Point star Cathy Tyson has a very famous ex-husband

BBC One's new kitchen drama, Boiling Point, made its debut on Sunday night, following head chef Carly as she leads the team of her new northern England-inspired restaurant.

Starring alongside Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson in the new series is actress Cathy Tyson, who plays Carly's mum, Vivian.

Cathy is an award-winning actress and is known for her performances in the 1986 crime drama, Mona Lisa, and the 2021 drama film, Help. While Cathy is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her various acting roles, did you know that she was once married to a very famous actor and DJ?

WATCH: Are you watching the new BBC drama, Boiling Point?

Who is Cathy Tyson?

Cathy Tyson is a 58-year-old actress who was born in Kingston-upon-Thames in Surrey but grew up in Liverpool.

© James Stack Vinette Robinson as Carly and Cathy Tyson as Vivian in Boiling Point

When she was 18 in 1984, Cathy joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, becoming its second youngest member to join at the time. She went on to star in the lead role in their production of Golden Girls.

As for her on-screen roles, Cathy is known for her performances in the films Mona Lisa, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Priest, as well as the ITV crime drama, Band of Gold.

In 2022, she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Channel 4 film, Help, which starred Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer.

Cathy Tyson as Polly in the Channel 4 film, Help

Cathy has also made appearances in Grange Hill, Emmerdale and McDonald & Dodds.

Who is Cathy Tyson's ex-husband?

From 1984 to 1989, Cathy was married to actor Craig Charles, who is perhaps best known for portraying Dave Lister in the sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf and Lloyd Mullaney in the ITV soap, Coronation Street.

© Karwai Tang Craig Charles is an actor, DJ and comedian

He is also a DJ, comedian and radio presenter and has hosted his own BBC radio show, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, since 2002.

Cathy and Craig, 59, tied the knot in 1984 and went on to welcome their son, Jack, four years later. The couple decided to go their separate ways in 1989.

MORE: Boiling Point viewers make same complaint about BBC's new Stephen Graham drama

READ: Inside Boiling Point co-stars Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters' epic love story

© News UK Ltd/Shutterstock Cathy Tyson and Craig Charles in 1987

What is Boiling Point about?

For those unfamiliar with the new series, it's a four-part workplace thriller and is a continuation of the critically acclaimed 2021 film of the same name.

The first episode picks up eight months after the film's ending, which saw Stephen Graham's character, head chef Andy Jones, suffer a heart attack. The series follows head chef Carly as she battles for success in her new Dalston restaurant Point North with the help of her old kitchen crew.

© Kevin Baker Stephen Graham reprises his role as Andy in BBC's Boiling Point

The synopsis continues: "We follow the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis. With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out."