Strictly's Tess Daly looks unreal in daring see-through dress

Strictly Come Dancing is back and just as fabulous as ever. Every week, we always look forward to seeing what hostess with the mostess Tess Daly wears – and her Saturday evening attire didn't disappoint.

The 54-year-old presenter looked amazing in a black bodycon dress as she joined forces with Claudia Winkleman to welcome this year's crop of famous faces onto the dancefloor. Dazzling BBC viewers in her statement look, Tess' showstopping style featured a one-shoulder neckline and see-through mesh panels along the sides.

Upping the ante with a slew of glittering accessories, Tess completed her ensemble with statement silver hoop earrings, and a pair of black pointed stilettos adorned with diamante accents.

© Instagram Tess turned heads in a black bodycon dress

As for her hair the mum-of-two sported a bouncy blowdry that framed her face beautifully. Exuding radiance, Tess' makeup was comprised of a brown glittery eye, honey-hued blush and a high-shine nude lip gloss.

Posting a photo of her latest look on Instagram, Tess captioned it: "Week 4 @bbcstrictly, here we go!"

Sparking a major reaction, fans were quick to compliment the star's outfit. "Utterly stunning. Dress, shoes, hair. Beautiful lady," wrote one. "So gorge!" added another. Meanwhile, Strictly star Nikita Kanda commented: "Stunning."

We wouldn't expect anything less than perfection from Tess and her trusty stylist James Yardley. The duo, who have worked together for years, always come up with the perfect look for Saturday night TV.

© Instagram Last week, Tess looked gorgeous in a pink satin dress

So far, Tess has definitely upped the glamour by putting on a number of stunning sartorial displays. Last weekend, she lit up our screens for movie week in a pink satin dress with a thigh-high split and subtle draping on the skirt.

Tess' blonde bombshell locks were styled in bouncy waves with a sweeping side parting and she accessorised with chunky gold hoop earrings.

© Instagram Tess channelled her inner Austin Powers in a blue velvet suit

Week Two, meanwhile, saw the mother-of-two channelling her inner Austin Powers in an electric blue velvet suit.

Sticking to her bold blue theme, Tess sported a matching silk blouse under her single-breasted jacket and added some extra height thanks to a pair of glittering stilettos. Groovy!

© Instagram Claudia and Tess often coordinate their Strictly looks

And Week One saw Tess dazzle in a black jumpsuit with gold thread detailing and a cut-out at the bust, perfectly coordinating with her partner in crime Claudia, who was also clad in a shimmering, bejewelled one-piece.

Tess is a proud mum to children Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14, and she revealed they always watch their mum every weekend. The star previously told The Daily Express: "They have been brought up on Strictly. They have been dancing to the Strictly theme since they were in the womb!"

© Instagram The dynamic duo always impress with their style choices on the BBC ballroom show

Discussing her love of the long-running family-friendly show, Tess divulged to the paper: "People stop me in the street to tell me they don’t mind the onset of autumn because Strictly will be back. That’s wonderful. A lot of it is down to the strength of the format."