Strictly’s Angela Scanlon shares update after being defended by fans

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon has shared updates on social media after fans defended her and her dance partner Carlos Gu from the judges’ comments following their performance on Saturday.

The pair were met with widespread support for their American Smooth routine, despite receiving constructive feedback. Speaking about the routine, Shirley Ballas said that there was "no breath in the upper half of the body," adding: "Some nice footwork here and there, one or two mistakes over here on the left. But other than that, another really turned in performance for you.

Anton du Beke also critiqued that the pair needed more "softness" in their performance, while Craig Revel Horwood said: "The clue to this dance is in the name American Smooth and smooth it wasn't unfortunately. It just lacked grace. I have to say, I felt like you'd run out of ideas at the end. I don't think it's your best."

Despite the judges’ comments, Angela and Carlos were safely through to the following week in the competition without having to perform in the dreaded Dance Off, and Angela shared a post of moments from the week including looking busy with her two youngsters, Ruby and Marnie. She captioned the post: "Not much rest but full all the same."

She also shared a video of herself from the results show, pinpointing the moment that she and Carlos were told that they were through to the next week in the competition. She commented: "Thank you so much for voting."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So glad you got through. Some tough judge comments this week. I'll miss Eddie though; he's a great guy!" Another person added: "Loved your dance last night, loved it Angela well done xx congrats on going through to next week."

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer were ultimately sent home after being in the Dance Off with Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. Speaking about his Strictly experience, Eddie said: "I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing. This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me – my family - my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.

"More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly. Even more importantly this wonderful Queen [to Karen], there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much God bless you.”

Karen shared a sweet tribute to Eddie as well, saying: "You are a treasure, I’m going to miss you [to Eddie] – well I’ll see you tomorrow! We’re going to take up Congolese dancing. I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”