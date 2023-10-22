Strictly Come Dancing loses fourth celeb after closest dance-off yet

Eddie Kadi became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The comedian and his dance partner Karen Hauer found themselves in the dreaded dance-off, where they faced Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima.

Both couples took to the dance floor with their routines from Saturday night, with Eddie and Karen dancing their Samba to 'Calm Down' by Rema and Selena Gomez, before Zara and Graziano performed their American Smooth to 'Can't Fight The Moonlight' by LeAnn Rimes.

The judges then gave their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Zara.

Motsi said: "For me, it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close. It came down to details and I would love to save Zara and Graziano."

Anton added: "Well, I thought that was an excellent dance-off. I thought both couples danced very, very well but for me with a slightly cleaner technique, I'd like to save Zara and Graziano."

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also voted in favour of Zara and Graziano.

Chatting to host Tess Daly after the judges made their decision, Eddie explained how important his Strictly experience has been for himself and his family.

"I've really enjoyed this, it's something I've always wanted to do – I love dancing," he said. "This has been the highest moment of my career – it's the happiest I've ever been, but not just for me – my family - my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance. More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine.

"Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly."

He went on to share a touching tribute to his dance partner, Karen: "Even more importantly this wonderful Queen [to Karen], there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much, God bless you."

Tess then asked Karen how proud she was of Eddie, to which she said: "You are a treasure, I'm going to miss you – well I'll see you tomorrow!

"We're going to take up Congolese dancing. I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much."

While that's the last viewers will be seeing of Eddie and Karen in the competition, the remaining 11 couples will return to Elstree again next week in a bid to impress the judges and make it through another week. This includes Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, who were forced to pull out of Saturday's live show due to "medical reasons".

Strictly Come Dancing returns with a Halloween special on Saturday 28 October at 6:40pm with the results show on Sunday 29 October at 7:20pm on BBC One.