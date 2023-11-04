Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing: All the highlights from Week 7

Live:Updated6m ago

LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing: All the highlights from Week 7

Keeeeeep dancing!

Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities and Professional Dancers in week 6
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
6m ago

Annabel's emotional week

Annabel Croft will be dancing an incredibly emotional routine this week, as it is dedicated to her late husband, Mel, who sadly died earlier in the year just months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Annabel Croft with her husband in 2018© Ray Tang/Shutterstock
Annabel's routine will no doubt leave many people in tears
17m ago

Learn more about Ellie Leach

After topping last week's leaderboard, Ellie Leach is currently one of the favourite to take home the Glitterball Trophy, but how much do you know about the former Coronation Street star?

Thankfully, we have this article here, if you're finding yourself curious about the star.

Ellie and Vito wowed with their Halloween Salsa© Guy Levy
Ellie and Vito wowed with their Halloween Salsa
41m ago

Who went home last week?

After a night of horrors (in a good way, don't worry), we sadly had to wave farewell to Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. There was one Halloween trick waiting for us though, as they ended up unexpectedly facing Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance off, even though the pair's American Smooth had bewitched the judges.

Despite putting her best skeletal foot forward, the judges opted to save Adam. But who will be in danger tonight?

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing© Guy Levy
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing
49m ago

Welcome to Strictly Week 7

Welcome to Week 7 of Strictly Come Dancing. Following the highlights of Halloween Week, we are now back to the normal weeks, but with nine (hopefully) fab-u-lous routines, we still can't wait for this evening of dancing!

