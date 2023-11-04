LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing: All the highlights from Week 7

Annabel's emotional week
Annabel Croft will be dancing an incredibly emotional routine this week, as it is dedicated to her late husband, Mel, who sadly died earlier in the year just months after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Learn more about Ellie Leach
After topping last week's leaderboard, Ellie Leach is currently one of the favourite to take home the Glitterball Trophy, but how much do you know about the former Coronation Street star?
Thankfully, we have this article here, if you're finding yourself curious about the star.
Who went home last week?
After a night of horrors (in a good way, don't worry), we sadly had to wave farewell to Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. There was one Halloween trick waiting for us though, as they ended up unexpectedly facing Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dance off, even though the pair's American Smooth had bewitched the judges.
Despite putting her best skeletal foot forward, the judges opted to save Adam. But who will be in danger tonight?
Welcome to Strictly Week 7
Welcome to Week 7 of Strictly Come Dancing. Following the highlights of Halloween Week, we are now back to the normal weeks, but with nine (hopefully) fab-u-lous routines, we still can't wait for this evening of dancing!