Annabel Croft has been having a brilliant time in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom each week alongside her professional partner Johannes Radebe.

But behind the routines, sequins and leaderboard, the former tennis player has been battling tremendous grief since losing her husband of more than 30 years, Mel Coleman, earlier this year.

WATCH: Annabel Croft reveals excitement ahead of Strictly gig

Annabel, 57, has been very open about how she's been coping with the loss of Mel, who died aged 60 in May just 16 weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. On Friday she appeared alongside Johannes on Good Morning Britain for an interview in which she praised the pro dancer and the BBC show for providing a welcome distraction from mourning.

"It has come at such an incredibly difficult time in my life, a very dark time, but you [Johannes] have brought so much light to my life, honestly, you have been an angel, so thank you," the former athlete said.

"I don't know where I would be if I hadn't had Strictly Come Dancing at this period of time because it has been such a distraction away from terrible grief and you know, I had no concept of what grief was. So, to be able to get up in the morning and to have a purpose rather than just sobbing at home, even though that still happens."

© Ray Tang/Shutterstock Annabel Croft with her husband in 2018

Annabel's husband of 36 years began complaining of stomach pain just two months before he passed away in the Spring. The speed with which the stage three diagnosis and death was sprung onto the family came as a huge shock to them all. In an interview with the Mail, she said: "It's unthinkable. How can someone disappear in three months? We didn't even know he was ill.

"On the day they said 'Cancer, and it is everywhere', I just went into total freefall. I was one of those wailing women in the hospital car park. Poor Mel was the one who'd been told he was going to die, and he was comforting me.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Annabel Croft with Husband Mel Coleman and their children in 1999

"Three months later, I was picking up a death certificate and our three children were having to process the fact their dad's name was on there."

Annabel and Mel met soon after she retired from professional tennis at the tender age of 21 and during their 36-year-long marriage they welcomed three children together, Charlie, Amber and Lily. Mel himself was no stranger to sport having been a former yachtsman. He and Annabel also ran a tennis school together.

© Guy Levy Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe on Strictly

The Strictly star has also spoken about how before making her debut on the BBC dance competition, she sat at home and cried while reflecting on the huge loss of Mel. "I just sat and cried," she told the Daily Mail.

"Mel was my biggest supporter, my protector. He gave me confidence. He made things right, always had done. I wanted to talk to him. I wanted to say: 'I am really nervous for tomorrow, but I don't have you to make it OK."

She added: "It was a weird scenario. I was about to go out in front of millions of people and be jolly and happy but I was sobbing, thinking: 'I don't know where you are, Mel. Where have you gone?'"