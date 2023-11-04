Inside Strictly star Ellie Leach's love life

Ellie Leach is one to watch in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing after topping the leaderboard with a whopping 38 points thanks to her epic Salsa in Halloween Week.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Faye Windass in Coronation Street, is partnered with pro dancer Vito Coppola for the 2023 series – and we have a feeling the pair are going to go far in the competition.

While Coronation Street viewers may know all about Faye's life, how much do you know about the actress who plays her? Find out more about Ellie, including her relationship history and recent split from her ex-boyfriend.

WATCH: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dance the Jive in Strictly week one

Who is Ellie Leach?

Ellie Leach is a 22-year-old actress from Bury in Greater Manchester.

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and her dance partner Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing

She is a cousin of actress Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster in Coronation Street from 2004 to 2019.

The pair are clearly very close, and Ellie even shared a sweet Instagram post in celebration of her cousin's 30th birthday in June last year. She wrote in the caption: "You can tell what type of person someone is by how highly people speak of them, and I've never heard a bad word said about you! I think I'll forever be known as Ellie, Brooke's cousin but I will always be so proud to be that and to have you by my side through life!"

She landed her big break on Coronation Street back in 2011, playing the role of Faye Windass for over a decade before her exit earlier this year.

Ellie marked her departure with a tribute to the show's cast and crew on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos from over the years, she penned in the caption: "Farewell Faye Windass.

"And just like that, 12 years at @coronationstreet has come to an end!! At 9 years old I could have never imagined how much this show would change my life. I have worked with some of the most incredible people and have learnt so much over the years that I will continue to hold onto for the rest of my life.

© ITV/Shutterstock Ellie Leach as Faye on Coronation Street

"Everyone says we're like a family at Corrie and we really are. From the cast, to the crew, make-up, costume, everyone in front of the camera and behind the cameras are what makes this show so special and I'm eternally grateful to have played a tiny part in that."

After thanking fans for their kind messages, she shared her appreciation for the soap: "Thank you @coronationstreet for giving me the opportunity to play Faye Windass, she will always have a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to see what the future holds beyond those Corrie cobbles."

© Guy Levy Ellie and Vito performing the Jive in week one

Ellie Leach's relationship history and recent split from ex-boyfriend

Ellie is believed to be single following her breakup with her boyfriend of five years, Reagan Pettman.

Ellie first got together with dancer Reagan back in 2018. However in May earlier this year, it was reported that the pair had gone their separate ways. The actress hasn't publicly spoken about the split.

Ellie Leach on joining Strictly Come Dancing

Ellie, who is partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola for the new series, is excited for the next chapter in her career and is hoping the show will boost her confidence.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Ellie spoke about signing up for the BBC dancing show. "It's been really nice to throw myself into something new," she said. "This is all about me now. I just want to give 100 per cent of myself to Strictly. I'm really excited to enjoy myself and hopefully get a little bit of extra self-confidence."