LIVE: Strictly Week 8: All the highlights ahead of Blackpool

Updated9m ago

LIVE: Strictly Week 8: All the highlights ahead of Blackpool

Nigel Harman, Layton Williams and more are hoping to make it to the Tower Ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast, 4 November 2023
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockSenior TV & Film Writer
9m ago

And we're off! Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley are first up

The Samba is notoriously hard – so credit to Krishnan for starting tonight's show with a difficult dance on a very important week in the competition. He's so likeable, isn't he?

The judges said the technique might have fallen a little flat – we're inclined to agree – but he never fails to deliver on entertainment. We loved it.

Scores: 5, 7, 6, 7 (25)

29m ago

Who left Strictly Come Dancing week 7?

Last week, it was Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk who sadly had to say goodbye to their fellow dancers.

The pair were in the bottom two against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and the judges voted to save Angela. Does that mean Angela is at risk this week? All will be revealed.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk left last week© Guy Levy
33m ago

Strictly Come Dancing week 8 is here – and it's a biggie

HELLO! and welcome to Strictly week 8. It's an important night tonight as the celebrities will be hoping to wow the judges and audiences enough to be voted through to Blackpool week on the 18th – a huge event in the Strictly calendar.

So, who will be there? Well, it all depends on what goes down at Elstree Studios tonight. So grab a cuppa (or something stronger if that's your persuasion) and join me for what's sure to be a brilliant night.

Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and dancers© BBC
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and dancers

