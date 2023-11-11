LIVE: Strictly Week 8: All the highlights ahead of Blackpool

And we're off! Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley are first up
The Samba is notoriously hard – so credit to Krishnan for starting tonight's show with a difficult dance on a very important week in the competition. He's so likeable, isn't he?
The judges said the technique might have fallen a little flat – we're inclined to agree – but he never fails to deliver on entertainment. We loved it.
Scores: 5, 7, 6, 7 (25)
Who left Strictly Come Dancing week 7?
Last week, it was Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk who sadly had to say goodbye to their fellow dancers.
The pair were in the bottom two against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and the judges voted to save Angela. Does that mean Angela is at risk this week? All will be revealed.
Strictly Come Dancing week 8 is here – and it's a biggie
HELLO! and welcome to Strictly week 8. It's an important night tonight as the celebrities will be hoping to wow the judges and audiences enough to be voted through to Blackpool week on the 18th – a huge event in the Strictly calendar.
So, who will be there? Well, it all depends on what goes down at Elstree Studios tonight. So grab a cuppa (or something stronger if that's your persuasion) and join me for what's sure to be a brilliant night.