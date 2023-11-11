Why fans think Strictly stars Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach are dating: all the signs

Strictly Come Dancing stars Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach have been absolutely smashing it in the competition, receiving some of the highest marks of the series with their consistently incredible routines. While the pair are clearly very good friends, and have been loving training together, some fans have been speculating whether their friendship has turned into something more. So are the couple actually dating? Find out here…

Their sizzling Paso Doble

Fans also commented on their chemistry following their passionate Paso Doble during week five of the competition, especially when they ended the performance with Vito giving Ellie a kiss on the cheek. Fans took to Twitter to discuss their potential relationship, with one person writing: “I think Ellie and Vito are actually in love, like properly in love and I am here for it.”

Another person wrote: “So happy for Ellie and Vito! They make such a lovely couple.”

WATCH: Vito Coppola kisses Ellie Leach after redemptive performance

Amanda Abbington’s comment

A fellow contestant also appeared to suggest that the pair were in a relationship. After sharing a post where Ellie thanked fans for their support, writing: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we’re soooo happy to be through another week on that Strictly dance floor,” Amanda Abbington replied writing: “Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!”

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing

Ellie’s reply to Vito’s loving post

Vito and Ellie also sparked speculations that they were than good friends after Vito wrote a gushing post about his dance partner, writing: “To you my Lulu. I am so proud of you and you know how much I believe in you so just keep going and keep working hard as you are already doing every dyay. You are doing great baby.” Ellie replied: “Love you love you love you,” with a string of heart emojis.

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing

‘My baby’ Instagram post

Vito recently caused a stir after sharing a selfie of himself while referring to Ellie as his “baby”. He wrote: “Just finished another day of rehearsal! Well done to my baby @ellielouiseleach.” He followed it up with a video of them pair chatting with his arm around her as they chatted about their performances, with Vito telling Ellie he made her really proud.

Vito Coppola shared a sweet post calling Ellie his 'baby'

Are Ellie and Vito single?

Vito, 31, is currently not in a relationship. He previously dated his partner, Arisa, in the Italian version of the dancing competition, Ballando con le Stelle in 2021. The pair ultimately split in 2022, with Vito telling the Italian publication Mio that they were still “friendly” and on “good terms”.

© Instagram Vito with his former dance partner and girlfriend, Arisa

Ellie is also believed to be single after breaking up with her boyfriend, Reagan Pettman, after five years of dating back in May 2023. Speaking about joining Strictly, Ellie previously told HELLO!: "This is all about me now. I just want to give 100 per cent of myself to Strictly. I'm really excited to enjoy myself and hopefully get a little bit of extra self-confidence."