LIVE: Strictly Week 10: All the highlights ahead of Musicals Week

Adorable mum moments alert!
This week, Angela Scanlon will be dancing a cheeky Cha-Cha-Cha and we have no doubt her children will be cheering her on from home. The doting mum doesn't often share photos of her kids, but we have collected a few of their sweetest moments, just here!
Who went home last week?
In a what has been named as a "full circle" moment, it was Angela Rippon who made her departure during Blackpool Week. The 79-year-old who had previously wowed with her leg splits ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard following her American Smooth and was unable to best Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell who also landed in the bottom two following their Jive.
Welcome to Strictly Week 10!
While we're sure many of you are currently tuned in to Doctor Who, we're eagerly waiting for our favourite couples (sans The Doctor and Donna) to return to the Strictly dance floor as they vie for a place in the coveted Musicals Week! We're just moments away, and we cannot wait!