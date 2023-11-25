Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Strictly Week 10: All the highlights ahead of Musicals Week

Updated4m ago

LIVE: Strictly Week 10: All the highlights ahead of Musicals Week

The Strictly Six prepare for a night to remember

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Celebrities and Professional Dancers in Blackpool
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
4m ago

Adorable mum moments alert!

This week, Angela Scanlon will be dancing a cheeky Cha-Cha-Cha and we have no doubt her children will be cheering her on from home. The doting mum doesn't often share photos of her kids, but we have collected a few of their sweetest moments, just here!

Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
11m ago

Who went home last week?

In a what has been named as a "full circle" moment, it was Angela Rippon who made her departure during Blackpool Week. The 79-year-old who had previously wowed with her leg splits ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard following her American Smooth and was unable to best Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell who also landed in the bottom two following their Jive.

Tess Daly, Angela Rippon CBE and Kai Widdrington on Strictly © BBC
Angela and Kai were the latest couple to be eliminated
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
20m ago

Welcome to Strictly Week 10!

While we're sure many of you are currently tuned in to Doctor Who, we're eagerly waiting for our favourite couples (sans The Doctor and Donna) to return to the Strictly dance floor as they vie for a place in the coveted Musicals Week! We're just moments away, and we cannot wait!

