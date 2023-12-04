James Jordan 'wouldn’t be shocked' if Ellie and Vito are in bottom two next week

James Jordan joined us for another episode of his video series, James Jordan’s the Truth, where the former Strictly Come Dancing pro shared his thoughts on the Quarter Finals, which saw Ellie and Vito, Annabel and Johannes, Layton and Nikita and Bobby and Dianne perform, while Nigel and Katya were forced to pull out of the show due to injury.

While all of the stars were through to the Semi-Finals due to Nigel and Katya withdrawing from the competition, James had some thoughts about who would be in the bottom two ahead of the finale, and revealed that he wouldn’t be surprised if one of the show’s highest ranking couples, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, found themselves in the dreaded dance-off. What do you think?

Watching James Jordan's the Truth here...

Discussing who might be in the 'danger zone,' he admitted that he thinks Annabel and Johannes will be there, explaining: "I really love them as a partnership, but I feel Layton, Ellie and Bobby all really deserve their place in the final more than Annabel."

But who will be joining them? With Bobby, Ellie and Layton left as the celebs in the competition, it’s a tricky one to call! "It is so hard to call at this stage," James admitted. "I do feel that Annabel is gonna be going home so it just depends who with. Layton is gonna be top of the leaderboard, which makes it much more difficult to drop down.

"There’s so many things to take into consideration because people say, 'It’s really easy to drop into the bottom two,' but it does depend on who else is getting what vote.

© BBC Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell recreated the Dirty Dancing closing routine on Strictly Come Dancing

"You could see Ellie in the bottom two. I'm not saying it is going to be, but I wouldn't be shocked because if Layton is top of the leaderboard, Ellie in second place, Bobby third, Annabelle fourth, and Bobby gets loads of votes to keep him safe. Layton isn't getting the least public vote, for example. He won't drop into the bottom two. Therefore, it only leaves Ellie to go into the bottom two. And perhaps she was still getting a lot of votes as well, but she's only dropping one place."

Nikita and Layton wowed on Saturday night and received the first 40 score of the series with an impressive Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge the Musical, while Ellie and Vito received 36 for their Quickstep to Beauty and the Beast.

James pointed out that the discrepancy of four points between them felt a little unfair as the scores are being rolled over to the following week - but will Ellie and Vito be able to even the playing field? Find out what else James had to say about the show in the video above!