Strictly the Truth: James Jordan on why Bobby and Dianne’s scores were all over the place

Welcome back to another episode of Strictly the Truth with James Jordan! In this episode, the former Strictly pro who loves critiquing the dance moves as he sees him is breaking down the competition’s spookiest week, Halloween week! So who was overmarked, who has choreography that might be just that bit too challenging for them? And why were Bobby and Dianne’s marks so all over the place? Watch the latest episode below…

The episode saw Ellie and Vito top the leaderboard with an incredible score of 38, while we said a fond farewell to Zara and Graziano after they were voted out after landing in the Dance Off with Adam and Luba. However, it was Bobby and Dianne’s scores that left fans scratching their heads, as while they scored an impressive 30 marks, they received a six from Craig Revel Horwood, a nine from Motsi Mabuse, a seven from Shirley Ballas and an eight from Anton Du Beke - so what was the deal with the array of scores?!

James said: "I didn't necessarily give [Bobby and Dianne] a definite score because I couldn't make my mind up. I wrote on seven/eight, meaning that was the range that it could be. There was no way it was a six from Craig. There's no way it was a six! He marked Zara and Graziano a six as well. So he's saying it was the same level as Zara and Graziano. Never in a million years.

© Guy Levy Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier dancing on Strictly

"It makes no sense to me. And then for Motsi to give it a nine, [that’s saying] it was as good as Layton, so you're saying Bobby was as good as Layton. Also an impossibility!

"This is where it frustrates me where the judges just kind of flippantly give out scores but it has to make sense to the viewer. It does frustrate me a little bit… I thought the dance was so much fun. What he lacked in technique. In a way it was a little bit awkward, but he sold it, didn't he?"

© BBC Nigel Harman and Katya Jones took on a Cha-cha-cha to I Was Made for Lovin’ You by KISS

The dancing pro also opened up about Nigel’s disappointment during the competition, after the judges pointed out that he made mistakes during his routine. "The pressure is getting to him," James explained. "And there is a lot of pressure doing a show like that. His routines are full on. It's like Katya is not taking it easy on him. She's putting in a lot of content, a lot of intricate steps. It was by far the best routine of the night, choreographically.

© Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities and Professional Dancers in week 6

"I think she did an amazing job, but Shirley was spot on with everything she said. He made too many mistakes. He was a little bit for me wooden at times, maybe because he's so nervous. He had some timing issues. His head was awkward in some places. But again, they have so much potential." Who was your favourite couple of the night? Tell us in our YouTube comment section!