Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik reveals she’s been fired from hosting job in shocking move

Mayim Bialik has announced her departure from her role as co-host of the iconic game show Jeopardy!

The 48-year-old actress shared this unexpected update with her fans in a candid Instagram post. In her heartfelt message, she expressed gratitude for her time on the show and the honor of being nominated for a primetime Emmy for her hosting role.

Mayim's Instagram post, with comments disabled, read, "As the Holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff of America's favorite quiz show, thank you."

Sony has not commented.

This news comes over two years after Mayim took on co-hosting duties for the show alongside Ken Jennings. Following a brief tenure by Mike Richards as host, which ended controversially, Bialik and Jennings were made the permanent hosts.

Their hiring came after the passing of Alex Trebek, who had been the face of Jeopardy! since 1984 until his death in November 2020.

However, during the monumental Season 40 of "Jeopardy!" which premiered in September, Ken took on all hosting duties.

Mayim's absence was notable, especially after she backed out of filming the final week of Season 39 in May due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

She has been largely silent about her absence, only recently addressing it in a Vanity Fair interview, expressing her strong support for unions based on her family background.

Despite the end of the Hollywood strike, Mayim had not indicated plans to return to hosting. "Jeopardy!" ratings have soared, even in her absence, particularly on "Celebrity Jeopardy!," which she previously hosted alone.

Mayim faced significant challenges during her tenure, including criticism for her hosting style compared to Ken Jennings, the show's winningest contestant.

