Hoda Kotb dishes on wedding that got 'everyone' together, including Matt Lauer and Amy Robach

It was a momentous weekend for Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and much of the Today Show family, as they got together to celebrate an integral member of their crew for her wedding.

Over the weekend, NBC mainstays gathered to celebrate Today producer Jennifer Long, who tied the knot with now-husband Reid Sterrett in New York City on Saturday.

The wedding – which was also attended by former Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (and they subsequently squashed rumors of their "dirty dancing" at the party) – also served as a reunion for Matt Lauer and his former colleagues, six years after he was ousted from the network over sexual assault allegations against him.

After the headline-making weekend, Hoda gushed about the opportunity the wedding made for getting "everyone" together, and dished out on all the fun.

Sitting down with her 3rd Hour with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who was away with her family in Maine and missed the wedding, the veteran TV host admitted to taking plenty of "drunkie selfies" at the party with Savannah, her husband Michael Feldman, their longtime co-host Al Roker, and of course the stunning bride.

Describing the special night as "beautiful" and "nice," Hoda went on to commend Jennifer, who she affectionately calls JK, for her ability to "bring everybody together."

© NBC Savannah, Hoda and Al with bride Jennifer and their former colleague Matt in 2017

She said: "That's the magic of her, all people from all the eras who've worked with her were all there."

After Jenna then asked how fun it was for all of them to see their "old friends," Hoda reiterated: "I think it's a beautiful gathering when everyone's together, and everyone was celebrating her."

© NBC Sheinelle, Savannah, Hoda and Al were all at the wedding

Matt, who has shied away from making any sort of comeback to the spotlight since his departure from NBC, was in attendance with his girlfriend Shamin Abas. He and his ex-wife Anne Roque, who he married in 1998 and with whom he shares kids Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16, finalized their divorce in 2019.

Hoda and Savannah were the ones to make the shocking announcement in November of 2017 that their colleague was leaving Today after 20 years as an anchor, following the allegations of both sexual harassment and rape that were first brought to light by Brooke Nevils. More allegations were later exposed by other NBC employees as well as in the explosive Ronan Farrow 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

© Johnny Nunez Matt was fired from Today in 2017 after two decades at NBC

"This is a sad morning here at Today," Savannah announced on air at the time, adding: "Just moments ago NBC chairman Andy Lack sent the following note to our organization," before reading a statement announcing Matt's employment termination.

© John Lamparski Savannah became Matt's co-host in 2012

The statement noted that while it was the first allegation of the kind to be brought against the journalist in his two decades at NBC, they were "also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated behavior."

Savannah, then revealing she had been made aware of the news "moments" before broadcast, added: "As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this, and I will tell you right now that that we don't know more than what I just shared with you."

