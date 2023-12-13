Sydney Sweeney reveals real reason behind delayed wedding plans amid flirty Glen Powell outings for Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are back on everyone's minds again – or at least their flirty chemistry is – with the impending release of their new romantic comedy, Anyone But You, out in theaters December 22.

The two first sparked a wave of romance rumors – à la Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for A Star is Born – when they first started promoting the film back in April with plenty of cheeky behind-the-scenes videos and cozy public appearances.

However, while fans would love confirmation that the two are together in real life as they are in the movie – and they were convinced after Glen's now ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed the Euphoria actress when romance rumors first began – the reality is that Sydney, 26, is soon to tie the knot with fiancé Jonathan Davino, even if they haven't gotten to planning just yet.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Anyone But You premiere, Sydney answered candidly when asked how wedding planning is going, confessing: "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

But while the two may not be bonding over wedding planning, they're both busy working together nonetheless, seeing as the two are producing partners for their company Fifty-Fifty Films, which is behind Anyone But You, their debut project, and upcoming films like Immaculate and The Registration, both also starring Sydney.

Further speaking to the outlet about having her fiancé, 40, as a producing partner, Sydney told ET: "I think it's incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with."

Though Sydney has often been spotted wearing an engagement ring, she and Jonathan keep their relationship out of the spotlight

She added: "It's amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do."

Sydney clearly has no shortage of support and encouragement both in her work and professional life, and her co-star Glen hasn't been afraid to prove during any of their promotional appearances for the upcoming R-rated rom-com.

Sydney and Glenn have fans hooked with their chemistry

During a conversation with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show earlier this week, of course the veteran NBC star co-star couldn't help but ask if there was any off-screen romance going on between the two.

While they quickly burst into laughter and denied the fan-favorite rumor, Glen did add: "We do love each other, and honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met," adding: "She's really incredible.

