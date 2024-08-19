Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gogglebox's Stephen Webb reveals ex Daniel's reaction to Celebs Go Dating appearance - Exclusive
Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig. This year's stars of Channel 4's Gogglebox gather together to celebrate the end of filming at a party in London This year's stars of Channel 4's Gogglebox gather together to celebrate the end of filming at a party in London, UK - 14 Dec 2023© Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock for Channel Four

Exclusive: Gogglebox's Stephen Webb reveals ex's reaction to Celebs Go Dating appearance and teases surprise cameo

Daniel makes a cameo in the E4 dating show

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Gogglebox star Stephen Webb opened up about his ex Daniel Lustig-Webb's response to him signing up for the E4 reality show, Celebs Go Dating

Chatting with HELLO! at the launch of series 13 of the dating show, Stephen revealed that Daniel was fine with him appearing on the programme and even made a brief cameo to give his former partner some fashion advice. 

Stephen Webb on Celebs Go Dating© Lime Pictures
Stephen Webb appears in series 13 of Celebs Go Dating

"I asked if he was alright with me doing it," revealed Stephen. "If he hadn't been, I wouldn't have done it. 

"He does make an appearance, just outfit advice," teased the star. 

Stephen and Daniel announced their split in early 2024 following six years of marriage. At the time, Stephen said in a statement: "It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

gogglebox stephen and daniel lustig webb© Getty Images
Stephen and Daniel announced their split earlier this year

Daniel added: "We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I'm sure we will forever be friends."

While the former couple still live together in their Brighton flat, they are currently in the process of selling it and Stephen is considering moving back to London. 

"I haven't lived in London for 13 years and I thought maybe I could do another year," he told us. "I don't know. London in my 50s, might be a bit like Bridget [Jones]," pondered the 53-year-old.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig at their hair salon© stephengwebb1971/Instagram
The former couple run a hair salon

"Maybe I'll give it one more year. I'm definitely not going to buy. I put a deposit down on a flat but I pulled out because I realised that I just want to have some freedom for a year," he added.

Stephen and Daniel's split came just months after they announced their departures from Gogglebox. In September last year, the pair revealed that they wouldn't be returning to the programme. 

"After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox," the statement shared on Instagram began.

Stephen and Daniel are leaving Gogglebox© Channel 4
The pair left Gogglebox last year

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years."

