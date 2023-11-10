A Murder at the End of the World: is Emma Corrin murder mystery drama worth watching?

A Murder at the End of the World has been one of 2023’s most anticipated shows. Starring Emma Corrin, and delayed during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show is finally landing on Disney+ and Hulu - but has the show been worth the wait? Here’s what early reviewers are saying about the intriguing murder mystery drama…

What is A Murder at the End of the World about?

After a traumatic event, Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) accepts the offer of a reclusive billionaire to join him at a remote retreat, alongside eight other guests. The official synopsis reads: "When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

When is A Murder at the End of the World being released?

The first two episodes of the seven-part series will premiere on 14 November, with new episodes on subsequent weeks.

© Photo: Getty Images Emma stars in the murder mystery

What are reviewers saying about A Murder at the End of the World?

TVGuide.com said: "Stylish, unpredictable, and crafted with care, A Murder at the End of the World offers an offbeat take on the whodunit genre", while The Hollywood Reporter adds: "Such carefully drawn characters keep A Murder at the End of the World afloat over a few rougher patches, including some uneven pacing and the occasional bit of heavy-handed dialogue".

The murder mystery drama has received good reviews

Time called it a "smart, stylish cozy mystery," while CBR wrote: "A Murder at the End of the World sets up a fascinating mystery with a range of viable suspects, and as long as it stays grounded in something resembling reality, it should remain fascinating to watch as it wraps up."

However, not all reviews were positive, with London Evening Standard writing: "The whodunnit aspect makes A Murder at the End of The World, despite the lavish visuals, start to feel quite generic. The twists, when they arrive, do not feel particularly shocking." RogerEbert.com critic Kaiya Shunyata added: "The case of a show that gives us much to chew on initially before becoming dust in our mouths".

© Des Willie / Netflix Emma Corrin starred as Princess Diana in The Crown season four

Emma shared a post about the show following the conclusion of the actor’s strike. Posting a trailer, she wrote: "Happy to be able to share the trailer for A Murder At The End of the World which premieres on 14th November on Hulu and Disney.

"Means a lot to be able to celebrate this work which I ended up living and breathing every day for the best part of a year, and also to be able to celebrate the incredible cast and crew who worked tirelessly through snow storms and sand storms and days that felt like they would never end to make a truly remarkable show… It’s a good old who dunnit with some wild and deeply original twists; the kind that only Brit and Zal could conjure. Excited to celebrate it at the Whitney tonight alongside everyone. Please tune in soon!"