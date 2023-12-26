Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan reveals sweet New Year’s Day plans - exclusive

Michelle Keegan is set to star in Netflix’s new drama Fool Me Once alongside Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley, which will land on the streaming platform on New Year’s Day. So while the rest of us binge-watch the new episodes, will the cast be doing the same?

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Michelle said: "I’ll probably be made to binge [Fool Me Once] to be fair, because my mum is coming down to stay with me. I know it’s going to be one of those, ‘Right Michelle, get the bits table out, let’s get a few drinks!’ I’m not watching episode one again! I’ve done it now!"

WATCH: Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan star in a new adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once

Joanna added: "We’ll have people in the night before, we’ve got a big music room. They’re nice and decent people but i should be sweeping around and mopping things up. I usually take the Christmas tree down. Yes, I do, rather than January 6th. Christmas suddenly seems ages ago." And as for Richard? The Obsession actor quipped: "I’ll be unconscious!"

© Vishal Sharma/Netflix Joanna Lumley also stars in Fool Me Once

Are you ready for the new Harlan Coben drama? The Fool Me Once synopsis reads: "Maya Stern… is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.

"Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?"

© Vishal Sharma/Netflix Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern in Fool Me Once

Michelle spoke about her reaction to the novel ahead of filming the show, explaining: "I read the book whilst on holiday. I remember being around the pool and I literally didn't put it down for two days. It was constant and i literally got to the end and I gasped out loud because I couldn't quite believe the twist at the end and you know with Harlan books there are going to be twists and turns throughout, but there's a massive, massive twist at the end."

© Ana Blumenkron Richard Armitage as William Farrow in Obsession

Speaking about joining his third Harlan drama, Richard added: "They’re irresistible when they send you a script and say we’re thinking of this book, you're like, 'Oh god, I can't wait!' And my first call is getting the book. I interviewed [Harlan] at the beginning of this year for his new release called I Will Find You and I opened it like, 'Please God, don't let that be a character here that I want to play,' and on page two [there was one]… They're just incredible."

