Emily in Paris teases more love triangle drama in season four part one trailer – watch

Bonjour Emily in Paris fans! The trailer for season four has just dropped, and we couldn't be more excited. Click the video below for a first glimpse of Lily Collins and co as they continue to navigate life and love in the City of Lights.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 – trailer

Thankfully, the new episodes are less than a month away. As revealed by Netflix, part one will land on the streamer on August 15, followed by part two on September 12.

So, what's in store? Based on the synopsis we're expecting more love triangle drama. It reads: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

"At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."

Alongside the synopsis, Netflix has also given fans an update on the cast for season four, which includes some new additions. Based on the trailer for part one – which appears to primarily take place in Paris – we might not get to meet some of them until part two.

Rounding out the cast, Eugenio Franceschini is billed as Marcello who is "direct, confident, and values simplicity". The character originally hails from Rome and is described as "substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family's company". Meanwhile, Anna Galiena will take on the role of Marcello's mother, Antonia Muratori.

© Getty Eugenio Franceschini has joined the cast

Rupert Everett is also signed on as global interior design company head Giorgio Barbieri, while Raoul Bova will play Giancarlo, a "charming, self-assured, successful Roman commercial director".

Speaking to Tudum in December, star Lily Collins confirmed that season four will take place between Paris and Rome.

Promising "more fun, more fashion," and drama, Lily noted: "Emily is going to have to decide whether everything she's always wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season, don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."