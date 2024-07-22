Dallas cheerleader that left team on 'controversial' Netflix show makes big announcement

Dallas cheerleader Victoria Kalina has made a big announcement. The dancer, who appeared in Netflix's hit docuseries, America's Sweethearts, took to Instagram on Sunday. Sharing a carousel of photos, Victoria revealed that she's taken on a new challenge after moving to New York.

"From Lucchese Boots to LaDuca Heels. From jump kicks to eye high kicks. From Dallas to New York. May the training begin!! To see my first Workshop Performance go to bio and head to my YouTube channel," she wrote in the caption.

Among the comments, one fan was quick to ask if Victoria had become a Rockette. "No, I am training in their style so I can do my best at auditions in the spring," the star replied with a love heart.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders trailer

Earlier this month, Victoria spoke to Glamour about her recent move to the Big Apple, and what she hopes to achieve next.

"There's so many dance opportunities up there, and I have always admired the Radio City Rockettes," she told the publication. "They are absolutely fabulous and so precise in their movements. When you're a dancer, you're always wanting to be a Rockette."

Victoria – a former member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – was forced to walk away from the squad during season one of the Netflix show.

After DCC director Kelli Finglass and lead choreographer Judy Trammell made it clear that Victoria wouldn't be able to take on a leadership role in her fifth year, the TV star decided it was time to leave.

© Netflix The dancer has made the tough decision to leave the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

"I was fully ready to step into season five for my veteran year," noted Victoria. "I had my audition song ready to go. I had my trip planned for choreography. I had everything set and ready. I had my costume designed. It was all on track. That conversation, it just hit me like a bullet I wasn't expecting. I feel like I got blindsided by that conversation, honestly."

While Victoria's decision to leave wasn't easy, she added that she's where she's "supposed to be" at this point in her life. "I know I'm going to miss performing and being a part of the DCC organization, but…I've done it and now I know I'm supposed to be taking that next step. New York City and everything that has come together so far has been just so smooth. It's meant to be."

As of July 3, Victoria is now loving life in New York, and she shared a photo to commemorate the move. "NYC - I love you. Can't believe I get to call this city HOME," she penned on Instagram.