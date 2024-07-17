David and Victoria Beckham react to 2024 Emmy nomination: 'It has been overwhelming'

David Beckham has revealed he and wife Victoria have been left "overwhelmed" after receiving a 2024 Emmy nomination for his Netflix documentary, Beckham,

“It’s a real honor for me and the whole creative team for BECKHAM to be recognized by the TV Academy," David told HELLO!

"Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series. I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and who have played such an important role in my story."

David Beckham gets emotional during Beckham trailer

The four-part series was nominated for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 2024 ceremony, going up alongside Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. Telemarketers and The Jinx - Part Two.

It was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing and Outstanding Music Composition.

The documentary told the story of David, including rare details of his early romance with Victoria

The synopsis for the series reads: "BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

"The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinized athletes of all time."

Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria, Brooklyn and Brooklyn's wife Nicola

It included unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates, and told his story from young budding footballer to the businessman and philanthropist he is today, delving into the mental health struggles he experienced after the 1998 World Cup.

But it was criticized for twisting the narrative over his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in 2003, who herself claimed that David's "narrative" was "misleading" and portrayed her as "the bad person".

"Of course, I am also guilty, it takes two to tango, it's not all his fault but it's both of us," she said on Good Morning Britain.

"He's not denied it," she added. "He's never denied it. He has said that my claims are ludicrous. 'Ludicrous' is not denying. 'Ludicrous' could be truth."