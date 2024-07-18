Emily in Paris season 4 adds exciting new characters – see first pictures

Emily in Paris will soon be returning to Netflix and while we eagerly await, we've been given the first look at some exciting new characters.

We finally know who hunky newcomer, Eugenio Franceschini, will be playing with the actor set to portray Marcello who is "direct, confident, and values simplicity". The character originally hails from Rome and has also been billed as "substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family's company".

Also set to join the cast is Anna Galiena, who will play Marcello's mother, Antonia Muratori. The matriarchal figure "presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there".

One new character who is sure to play a substantial role in the upcoming season is Thalia Besson who will play Genevieve. The character is the daughter of Laurent but while her bubbly personality will "endear" her to Emily, it's also been teased that "their similarities may end up complicating Emily's life — both professionally and personally".

Other newcomers to the franchise include Rupert Everett as global interior design company head Giorgio Barbieri and Raoul Bova as Giancarlo, a "charming, self-assured, successful Roman commercial director".

The two-part series is set to debut on 15 August and the synopsis tantalising teases: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

"At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty.

"Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."

The new photos also hint at a continuing storyline for Emily and Alfie with Emily seen comforting him following a boxing session.

Speaking about the future of Emily and Gabriel to Deadline, show creator Darren Star said: "Yes, they are star-crossed lovers, they really are. And I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn't come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they're both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place."