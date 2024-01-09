NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares reaction as co-star returns to franchise

NCIS star Brian Dietzen shared his delight following the news that NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah will be returning to the franchise. The actress, who starred as Kensi Blye in the LA spin-off until its cancelation last year, is heading back to the NCIS universe to direct two episodes.

Taking to Instagram with the exciting announcement, Daniela penned: "Here we go again! So excited to be directing an episode of #NCIS and #NCISHawaii this year! Stay tuned…"

WATCH: Have you caught up on NCIS: Sydney?

Brian was quick to react in the comments section, writing: "See you soon!" alongside the praising hands emoji.

Fans were equally as pleased with the news, with one person writing: "That's fantastic news to cheer us all up, you know it will be amazing," while another commented: "So happy for you Dani! I can't wait to see your episodes. Congrats!"

Daniela will get to work this month, starting with an episode of NCIS that will air in March, followed by an episode of NCIS: Hawai'i, which the actress will direct in February for an April air date.

On returning to the franchise, Daniela told Deadline: "Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor.

"So many familiar faces and people I love and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah played Kensi Blye alongside Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA

This isn't the first time Daniela has gone behind the camera as the star made her directorial debut on NCIS: Los Angeles back in season 12 before going on to direct five more episodes.

Fans of the show were left heartbroken in May last year when the spin-off came to an end after 14 seasons.

The story ended on a joyous note for Daniela's character Kensi and her husband Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) as they discovered they were going to have a baby. Meanwhile, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) tied the knot with Anna (Bar Paly) in a wedding held at city hall.

© Getty NCIS: LA came to an end in May 2023

While CBS didn't disclose the reason for the show's cancelation back when it was announced in January 2023, it was reported at the time that budget limits may have been a factor.

Later that month, Daniela said she wasn't "sad" that the show was ending, saying it was "time to move on creatively".

"I'm not sad that it's ending. I think the show has had an amazing, long run, we've told phenomenal stories, the characters have grown and matured on the show in front of everyone," she told ET. "It's bittersweet. Like, it's time to move on creatively, but it's going to be so hard not to be with this family of people, because they are incredible."

© CBS Photo Archive Callen and Anna tied the knot in the finale

Since the series finale in May, Daniela has been super busy with other projects, starring in Netflix's Portuguese-language series, Turn of the Tide, as well as hosting the Portuguese version of The Traitors, Os Traidores.