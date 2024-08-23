Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS star Katrina Law leaves fans worried over show future after making major change amid filming
Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight© CBS

NCIS star Katrina Law leaves fans worried over show future after making major change amid filming

Katrina portrays Agent Jessica Knight in the CBS show

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
NCIS star Katrina Law has fans thinking she might not be returning to the CBS drama thanks to her latest post on social media. 

The actress, who usually dons dark hair like her character Agent Jessica Knight, shared some stunning snaps earlier this month which showed off her new blonde look. 

With filming on the upcoming 22nd season currently underway – and Katrina rocking a totally different hair color to her on-screen counterpart – some fans were left questioning whether she'll appear in the new episodes. 

WATCH: NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares on-set video from season 22

In the comments section of the post, which sees the 38-year-old exploring what looks like California's Redwood National Park, one fan penned: "Apparently NCIS Season 22 is already in production - I take it you're not part of it due to your present hair color and location?"

A second person wrote: "Great pictures. Landscapes are my favorite. I'm also sorry you're not on NCIS anymore, Knight was a great character," while another asked whether the star was reprising her role: "Are you coming back to NCIS?"

The season 21 finale left Katrina's role on the show uncertain after her character accepted a job as the chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton, which would mean leaving the NCIS team behind. 

Opening up about the cliffhanger, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder reassured fans that they'll "be satisfied" with Knight's storyline. 

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS© Robert Voets/CBS
Katrina Law stars as Jessica Knight in NCIS

"Well, we set something up there," he told TV Line. "And I will point you to our track record where you just never know. We've had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren't, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs.

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight on NCIS © CBS Photo Archive
Knight accepted a new job at the end of season 21

"So I will say this: We do aim to please," he continued, adding: "And we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go."

Katrina's latest post comes just weeks after she confirmed her next major film role. The actress is set to star in the upcoming thriller film, Werewolves, alongside Captain America actor Frank Grillo. 

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Hawaii Five-0 star penned: "Look at @frankgrillo1 looking like a snack…literally. This one is gonna be fun!!!!!"

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS© CBS Photo Archive
Brian Dietzen plays Katrina's on-screen love interest, Dr Jimmy Palmer

The supernatural drama is set after a supermoon event, which triggers a latent gene in every human on the planet and turns anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. 

"Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back," the synopsis continues. 

