Chicago Fire confirms show break as fans confused over 'casting issues'

Chicago Fire will not be back next week as the show is taking a break from our screens and will return in November.

The news was confirmed by the One Chicago Instagram account alongside a clip teasing Chicago P.D.'s Officer Kiana Cook's transition to the Intelligence unit. The caption read: "Will Cook take Torres up on his offer? one chicago returns Wednesday, november 6 on @nbc."

The brief hiatus comes after the departure of Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) from Chicago Fire's Firehouse 51.

© George Burns Jr/NBC Michael Bradway as Damon in Chicago Fire

Viewers were shocked when Jack was revealed as Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) half-brother, but just a few episodes later, the young firefighter was dismissed by the new chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) after he went against direct orders during a call-out.

While it hasn't yet been confirmed whether Michael will reprise his roles in later episodes, only the first four episodes of season 13 are credited on his IMDb page.

© NBC Bradway was revealed as Kelly Severide's half-brother

Taking to social media, one confused fan asked why the character was fired so soon, writing: "If Jack Damon ( Michael Bradway ) is the one who is gone, then I truly don't understand why they would introduce his character in such an explosive manner in the first place? I really want his character to stick around."

Another fan asked: "[What] is going on with #ChicagoFire's casting issues? First it was bringing on Rome Flynn then inexplicably chucking him out after several eps then replacing him with the Damon character before chucking him out after a handful of eps."

Michael confirmed his introduction to the show earlier this year in a post on social media, suggesting that he would only be part of the drama for one season. "Got to be a part of the Chicago Fire Family for Season 12!" he penned. "Can't wait for you guys to see it next week!"

Jack Damon isn't the only character to have left Firehouse 51 after such a short stint. Actor Rome Flynn, who played Derrick Gibson in season 12, was written out of the show after just six episodes.

© Getty Rome Flynn left the show after just six episodes

Speaking to Variety about his departure, the 32-year-old previously said: "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing.

Sharing his hopes for a potential comeback in the future, he added: "I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

© Getty Rome is hoping to "team up" with show creator Dick Wolf again in the future

Rome's exit followed the departures of Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer, who both appeared on the show for multiple seasons.

Chicago Fire returns on November 6 on NBC.