Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS: Origins reveals first look at main cast – and young Gibbs is Mark Harmon's double
Subscribe
NCIS: Origins reveals first look at main cast – and young Gibbs is Mark Harmon's double
Austin Stowell and © CBS

NCIS: Origins reveals first look at main cast – and young Gibbs is Mark Harmon's double

Austin Stowell stars as young Gibbs in the prequel

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

NCIS: Origins has released a first look at the main cast in character – and Austin Stowell's young Gibbs is the spitting image of Mark Harmon!

The upcoming series, which arrives on CBS on Monday 14 October, is set in the early 90s and follows newly-qualified agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, run by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Check out the new photos below. 

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 21 of NCIS?
Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the CBS Original Series NCIS: ORIGINS© Art Streiber/CBS

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Austin, who is known for his roles in Bridge of Spies and Catch-22, leads the cast as Young Gibbs, a "newly minted" agent just starting his career. 

Caleb Foote as Bernard Randolf on the CBS Original Series NCIS: ORIGINS© Art Streiber/CBS

Caleb Foote as Benjamin 'Randy' Randolf

Caleb will play Special Agent Benjamin 'Randy' Randolf, the agency's "golden boy" who is tasked with showing Agent Gibbs the ropes. Viewers might have seen him in the TV series, Made for Love, The Kids Are Alright, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Mariel Molino as Cecilia Dominguez on the CBS Original Series NCIS: ORIGINS© Art Streiber/CBS

Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez

Mariel portrays Special Agent Lala Dominguez, a former Marine with a dark sense of humor whose dynamic with Gibbs is "full of sparks". Could a romance be on the cards? 

Mariel has also appeared in The Watchful Eye and Promised Land.

Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland on the CBS Original Series NCIS: ORIGNS© Art Streiber/CBS

Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland

Diany, who's best known for playing Weecha Xiu in The Blacklist, plays Special Agent Vera Strickland, who is described as "a no-nonsense, sharp-witted Brooklynite who's tough as nails and never minces words". 

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks on the CBS Original Series NCIS: ORIGINS© Art Streiber/CBS

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks

Kyle takes on the role of Mike Franks, a "proud Texan who all but showers in his cowboy boots and sports a perfectly coiffed mustache that's as thick as his skin". The actor has previously appeared in Being Human and The Rookie.

Tyla Abercrumbie as MaryJo Hayes© Art Streiber

Tyla Abercrumbie as MaryJo Hayes

Tyla stars as "mama bear" Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Hayes, who refers to herself as 'HSIC' — Head Secretary in Charge. Viewers may recognise the actress for her roles in The Chi and Shrink. 

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More