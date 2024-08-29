NCIS: Origins reveals first look at main cast – and young Gibbs is Mark Harmon's double

NCIS: Origins has released a first look at the main cast in character – and Austin Stowell's young Gibbs is the spitting image of Mark Harmon!

The upcoming series, which arrives on CBS on Monday 14 October, is set in the early 90s and follows newly-qualified agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, run by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Check out the new photos below.

© Art Streiber/CBS Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs Austin, who is known for his roles in Bridge of Spies and Catch-22, leads the cast as Young Gibbs, a "newly minted" agent just starting his career.

© Art Streiber/CBS Caleb Foote as Benjamin 'Randy' Randolf Caleb will play Special Agent Benjamin 'Randy' Randolf, the agency's "golden boy" who is tasked with showing Agent Gibbs the ropes. Viewers might have seen him in the TV series, Made for Love, The Kids Are Alright, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

© Art Streiber/CBS Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez Mariel portrays Special Agent Lala Dominguez, a former Marine with a dark sense of humor whose dynamic with Gibbs is "full of sparks". Could a romance be on the cards? Mariel has also appeared in The Watchful Eye and Promised Land.

© Art Streiber/CBS Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland Diany, who's best known for playing Weecha Xiu in The Blacklist, plays Special Agent Vera Strickland, who is described as "a no-nonsense, sharp-witted Brooklynite who's tough as nails and never minces words".

© Art Streiber/CBS Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks Kyle takes on the role of Mike Franks, a "proud Texan who all but showers in his cowboy boots and sports a perfectly coiffed mustache that's as thick as his skin". The actor has previously appeared in Being Human and The Rookie.