Blue Bloods's Bridget Moynahan says 'I want my job back' as she talks off-screen bonds with co-stars

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has opened up about the "bittersweet" ending of the hit CBS show. During an appearance on the talk show Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the actress said she wants her job back after the popular police drama was cancelled after 14 seasons.

Bridget portrays Erin Reagan, starring alongside Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Len Cariou and Vanessa Ray on the show, about a multi-generational family of New York City cops.

© Getty Images Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan

Speaking about the drama ending after 13 years, Bridget said: "It's bittersweet. I want my job back!

"It was a good run. 14 years with a group of people, we were a family on and off the screen," she said.

She went on to reveal that she keeps in touch with her co-stars, despite having wrapped filming back in June. "Vanessa, Donnie and I, we get together," she said. "We're still celebrating people's birthdays and having fun out there. So, [I] miss them on a daily basis," added the 53-year-old.

Bridget and Donnie, who play brother and sister, Erin and Danny, have made no secret of their close off-screen friendship. The pair, who began filming the drama in 2010, knew they were going to be "friends forever" after hitting it off while working on the pilot of a different show.

© Getty Donnie and Bridget are close both on and off-screen

"We did a pilot before Blue Bloods and we got along so well," Donnie told The Drew Barrymore Show in May. "Then, when I read Blue Bloods for the first time, I was like 'Oh my god, Bridget has to play my sister.'"

Bridget has previously expressed her heartbreak over the show's cancellation, revealing that the thing she'll miss the most is her co-stars.

© Getty The cast are like 'family' according to Bridget

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," she said. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

While Blue Bloods will draw to a close with the second half of its 14th season, which is currently airing on CBS, there are rumours of a potential spin-off.

© Getty Blue Bloods concludes with its 14th season

Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Abigail Baker, revealed there have already been discussions about the possibility – but it might not focus on the Reagan family.

"There was talk of a spin-off happening," Abigail told HELLO!. "But if it did happen, so immediately after our series ends, it would have to be not involving the Reagans or the NYPD at all. It would have to be set in LA or we follow a different family."