All we know about NCIS: Origins – from Mark Harmon's comeback to all the returning characters

NCIS fans were delighted when it was announced earlier in the week that the series will air a new spin-off, and instead of branching out to new location, it'll branch out in time.

CBS has ordered a spin-off prequel series to the flagship NCIS, titled NCIS: Origins, which is also set to feature the return of Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Read below for more on what we know about the upcoming prequel series, from its synopsis and cast of returning characters, to a potential air date and which NCIS family member thought of the idea in the first place…

VIDEO: Inside the Real-life Partners of the Cast of NCIS

What is NCIS: Origins about?

NCIS: Origins will trace the origins (literally) of a young Gibbs, who has just been recruited as a special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (a recurring character on the main series).

© A&S IMAGES INC NCIS: Origins will tell the story of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs

The series is set in 1991, years before the flagship series first kicks off, and will allow a new, younger actor to step into the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, while Mark, 72, will act as narrator, similar to Young Sheldon.

Where did the idea come from?

The concept for the show actually came from none other than Sean Harmon, Mark's son who played a younger version of Gibbs on NCIS on seven episodes between 2008-2020.

© Getty Images Mark's son Sean conceived of the idea for the show and will act as an executive producer

Sean, 35, will executive produce the series with his father, and said in a statement: "The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself.

MORE: Inside Mark Harmon's sweet bond with lookalike son Sean Harmon

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside [NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North] and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Which characters will return?

© Getty Images The character of Mike Franks will also return in his younger form

We know that, of course, Mark Harmon's Gibbs will be back, and he'll be joined by Mike Franks, played on the flagship series by Muse Watson, and Special Agent Vera Strickland, former partner of Franks, played on NCIS by Roma Maffia.

READ: Mark Harmon sets the record straight with new details of NCIS departure: 'I was just tired'

Who will star in the prequel series?

So far, casting remains undecided/undeclared, although it's been made clear that neither Sean Harmon nor Ben Turner Dixon, who played the young Mike Franks on NCIS, will return to the role. Instead, new blood will be recruited for the series.

© CBS Photo Archive A cast for the show has not yet been revealed

MORE: NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares reaction as co-star returns to franchise

When will the show air? And where can I watch it?

NCIS: Origins is set to premiere as part of the next fall line-up on CBS, and viewers can also catch episodes on Paramount+. An exact date is yet to be announced.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.