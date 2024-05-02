NCIS' Brian Dietzen sports very dapper appearance during special reunion with co-stars

NCIS fans are used to seeing their favorites in lab coats for uniforms, but on May 1 Brian Deitzen, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and Gary Cole scrubbed up in their best for a special reunion event.

Joined by Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law and Gary Cole the group attended the CBS Studios FYC Event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles ahead of the 2024 Emmys season.

Brian looked very dapper in a white polo shirt with chinos, while Diana looked spring ready in a lemon-colored blazer and matching shorts.

© Kayla Oaddams Brian Dietzen attends the CBS Studios multi-title FYC event

Wilmer and Gary both rocked a suit although Gary kept it loose with no tie, and Sean and Rocky kept things even more casual with a tee under their blazers.

Katrina was glowing in a sherbet orange dress with asymmetrical hem.

© CBS Photo Archive Brian Dietzan, Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Gary Cole and Rocky Carroll of 'NCIS' attend the CBS Studios FYC Event

Season 21 of the long-running show is currently on air, while a new spin-off NCIS: Sydney premiered in November 2023 to success. However the NCIS universe was left heartbroken in late April when it was confirmed that NCIS: Hawaii would end after three seasons.

CBS' decision to cancel Hawaii came down to the bubble but was still a huge surprise as it has been performing well. Producers had agreed to a budget cut and were open to other concessions to keep the show going; the season three finale will not serve as a series finale and reportedly features a teaser for what was to come.

© CBS Photo Archive NCIS Executive Producers David J. North and Steven D. Binder with Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzan, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll, Gary Cole and Sean Murray

The lead of the show, Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to share her reaction with fans, admitting she is "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the news.

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Vanessa continued, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

Days later, the mom-of-three reflected on her time as the show's lead, Jane Tennant; she was the first woman of color to lead an NCIS franchise.

"Forever your Sweet Jane… This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1," Vanessa penned alongside a video showing the star sitting on a rock in front of the crashing waves.

"I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we would do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai'i while also sharing her Beauty with the world."

© Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in NCIS: Hawai'i

"I'm wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go. I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don’t," she continued.

"I wish we had a proper goodbye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won't be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"

Brian, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the flagship drama, was among those who commented, writing: "[Beautifully] said. Sending you all so much [heart emoji]," wrote the actor.

Daniela Ruah, who played Kensi Blye in the now-cancelled NCIS: Los Angeles and directed an NCIS: Hawai'i episode for season two, penned: "I feel this so deeply. I'm so grateful to have experienced what you wrote, in person. Love you all so much."