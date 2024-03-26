NCIS: Origins spin-off with Mark Harmon receives major cast update as new stars join – all the details

The upcoming NCIS prequel series, NCIS: Origins, has now padded out its cast with two more stars ahead of its release during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Deadline announced in an update on March 26 that two new actors had been added to the series' regular cast – Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez.

Tyla is best known for playing the recurring role of Nina Williams on The Chi and boasts credits in shows like Shrink, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, and has been racking up credits since 1998.

© Getty Images Tyla Abercrumbie

She reacted to the news on Instagram, writing: "I am more than excited to share this news! I'm feeling so blessed, I'm always so grateful to the Highest."

"God knows my heart, he hears my prayers and gifts me my dreams time and time again! So happy to join the NCIS FRANCHISE FAMILY with NCIS:ORIGINS!!!!!"

Diany is most well-known for her recurring turn as Weecha Xiu on The Blacklist, and has also appeared in TV series like FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and The Vampire Diaries.

© Getty Images Tyla in a still from FOX's "Proven Innocent"

Diany is no stranger to the NCIS franchise, however, making an appearance in an episode of NCIS: New Orleans in 2017, as well as a 2021 episode of Bull with NCIS fan favorite Michael Weatherly.

LATEST: NCIS' Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law address Jimmy and Jessica's future ahead of 'awkward' episode

Deadline reports Tyla will play "Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo who is both a product of her time and the lifeblood of the Camp Pendleton office. With all the acronyms floating around the agency, this mama bear has wryly dubbed herself 'HSIC': Head Secretary in Charge. If you want to know where the bodies are buried, Mary Jo's the one to ask."

© Getty Images Diany Rodriguez

The outlet states that Diany will step into the role of "Special Agent Vera Strickland, a no-nonsense, sharp-witted Brooklynite who's tough as nails and never minces words. She's spent her entire career being underestimated by misogynistic morons (as she calls them), but if it's a fight those good ol' boys are looking for, then it's a fight they're going to get."

MORE: Mark Harmon sets the record straight with new details of NCIS departure: 'I was just tired'

The pair will join previously announced cast members Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, and Austin Stowell, with the latter stepping into the lead role of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

© Getty Images Diany in a still from NBC's "The Blacklist"

Mark Harmon, who made the original Leroy Gibbs a household name during his run on the flagship NCIS series, will executive produce and narrate the series, and will be joined in the producing chair by none other than his son Sean Harmon.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about NCIS: Origins lead Austin Stowell as he prepares to step into Mark Harmon's shoes

Sean previously said in a statement: "The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself.

© Getty Images Mark will act as the series' executive producer and narrator

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside [NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North] and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.