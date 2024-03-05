NCIS Origins spin-off gets major update as Hollywood star cast as young Leroy Gibbs - details

NCIS: Origins has found its young Leroy Gibbs. The upcoming prequel spin-off, which will follow Mark Harmon's signature character in his younger years, has cast Hollywood actor Austin Stowell in the lead role.

Austin, 39 has appeared in a wide range of movies and TV shows, including Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, The Hating Game, and Whip Lash, as well as The White Lotus and Catch-22.

© MJ Photos/Shutterstock Austin Stowell has been cast as young Leroy Gibbs

Austin's new role marks the second time he's appeared in the NCIS universe, with the actor having played the role of PFC James Winston in a 2010 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, which has since been canceled.

NCIS: Origins, which will air on CBS during the 2024-2025 season, is set in 1991 and will follow Gibbs before his time in NCIS.

© Signature Entertainment Austin previously starred alongside Lucy Hale in The Hating Game

Narrated by Mark, the drama chronicles Gibbs' early career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a "gritty, ragtag team" led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

It's also been reported that a younger version of Special Agent Vera Strickland, Frank's partner, will feature in the series.

© 20th Century Fox Austin as Larry King in Battle of the Sexes

The concept for the show came from Mark and his son Sean Harmon, who played a younger version of Gibbs for seven episodes between 2008 and 2020.

The father-son duo will executive produce the series alongside David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, who are co-writing the premiere episode and also serving as co-showrunners.

Sean, 35, said in a statement: "The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself.

© Getty The concept for the series came from Mark and his son Sean

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside [NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North] and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

NCIS: Origins is one of two upcoming spin-off series, along with the Europe-set show starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are starring in a Europe-set NCIS spin-off

Nicknamed NCIS: Europe, the drama will find the couple living in Paris, where they've spent the last few years raising their daughter Tali. But after Tony's security company is attacked, the pair go on the run as they attempt to discover who's after them.

The two new series join the flagship drama, which is currently in its 21st season, as well as NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Sydney.