Exclusive: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor admits Coronation Street star mom has never given acting advice

From Bridgerton to Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, the women of the Dynevor family are taking over the world of television. But Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor has revealed that her mom, British soap actress Sally Dynevor, rarely offers her daughters acting advice.

Sally has starred in ITV drama Coronation Street for almost 40 years – and Phoebe's sister Hattie now stars in BBC series Waterloo Road – but Phoebe tells HELLO! that the Dynevor family keeps themselves "pretty separate," when it comes to advice.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Phoebe Dynevor attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented

"We actually, weirdly, keep ourselves pretty separate, we are doing such different things in the industry, but we all do follow by example," the Fair Play actress said on the red carpet of the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. "But I have always looked up to my mum and how she navigates being on a soap for so many years, and I think my sister does the same with me, hopefully!"

Sally, 60, has starred as Sally Metcalfe in the soap since 1986; the character of Sally is known for being ambitious and is considered snobby, and has often attempted to improve her class status.

© ITV Sally Dynevor stars as Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street

In 2009 ITV revealed that the character would be diagnosed with breast cancer; months later Sally shared the news that she had also been diagnosed with the disease in real life. She took a break from the series, and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy, making a full recovery and later returning to the soap.

In 2019, the character was found guilty of fraud, money laundering, and bribery, but was later released after it emerged she was framed by a con man.

© Instagram Sally Dynevor's three children: Hattie, Samuel, and Phoebe

Sally's husband is Tim Dyvenor, a highly successful screenwriter, who has written for Emmerdale since 1995 and earned an BAFTA nomination for his work in 2008.

Hattie, 20, now stars in the school drama Waterloo Road, which follows the pupils and teachers at a troubled comprehensive school in Rochdale, England.

Phoebe is their eldest daughter; she shot to fame in 2020 in Netflix's steamy period drama Bridgerton, as Daphne, the leading lady of season one who falls in love with the dashing Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page).

She has also appeared in season two and is expected to appear in season three, which will be released later in 2024.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton (second right) and Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset (right) in season two of Bridgerton

Her latest project, Fair Play, focuses on a young couple whose relationship begins to unravel following an unexpected promotion at the cutthroat hedge fund firm where they both work; it also stars Alden Ehrenreich.

Written and directed by female filmmaker Chloe Dormant, Phoebe revealed that she gravitated towards the project because it lifts up the female gaze, similar to Bridgerton.

"We haven't had the female gaze and female experience [on screen] as much as we are now," she says, "and so it just is a privilege to share these very female stories."ridherton