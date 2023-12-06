The Voice stars on what coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire are really like and why 'the pressure is on'

The Voice season 24 is shaping up to be a cutthroat season, with coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and John Legend vying for the title of winning coach with their respective contestants.

After the first of the Live Shows episodes on December 4th and 5th, nine superstar singers remain, and HELLO! has exclusively spoken to some of the contestants from Teams Gwen and Reba.

Read on for more from Ruby Leigh, Jacqui Roar, Bias, and Kara Tenae about the best part of being coached by the icons, their approach for the rest of the season, and whether former coach Blake Shelton was ever part of the equation…

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire behind the scenes of "The Voice"

The best thing about Gwen and Reba's coaching

Ruby Leigh: Reba is so incredibly versed in different areas of music and she has a great knowledge of music and well, she's REBA.

Bias: My favorite thing about having Gwen as my coach is seeing how much she truly cares about each artist who is on her team. You can see her heart when you look at her. She wants what is best for each individual artist and whatever she can do to help them get there is what she's going to do.

The tale of Blake Shelton

Kara Tenae: One thing I can say is that I truly respect Blake and his contribution to music and to The Voice because he's the "OG" and an icon! Being that he's married to my coach I guess you can say in a way he has been a part of my coaching because I'm sure Gwen has had conversations about her team with him and I'm pretty sure he's given his opinion with regards to all of us!

Jacquie Roar: Blake meant it when he said it was his last season, I guess. I was hoping he would be our mega mentor but it wasn't in the stars. However, I was extremely grateful for Wynonna Judd because she doesn't hold back when she wants something, and I LOVE when people are just blunt with me or with people around me.

Behind the scenes of The Voice

JR: There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don’t realize. For instance, song choices. Although we get to pick them, sometimes our coach vetoes our choices and suggests a song they really believe we can blow out of the water. Sometimes that means we have to learn a new song we’ve never heard so the pressure is on!

B: Just because we are moving forward into the live rounds doesn't mean I'm going to change how I am to fit a mold. My coach has told me that time and time again. She tells me to keep my character, stay humble, and to continue to be a light and that’s what has helped the best. Her words confirming who I am not only as an artist but as a person far exceed any other coaching advice she could give.

The impact of winning The Voice

JR: It would be life changing! It doesn't end at winning The Voice, though. It will be the beginning of Jacquie Roar as an artist! I will have to keep working my butt off to get my record out. To build a name.

RL: Personally, it would be a feeling of great accomplishment. As for my career, it will definitely be a springboard to bigger venues and events!

If you could pick a coach from a previous season, who would it be?

RL: Well, being Niall was already on a previous season, I would definitely pick him because I already know that we would definitely get along together so well!

JR: Kelly Clarkson. We have sort of the same dynamics vocally and she's similar when it comes to crossing over a bit into a few different genres. I could never reach her vocal abilities but I would gladly die on that hill trying!

B: I would pick Blake Shelton. After working with Gwen, I would absolutely love to meet her husband. He's been a music icon of mine ever since I can remember. If I got to meet him, I'd be the happiest guy in the world.

KT: I would probably pick Jennifer Hudson because she's a powerhouse soul singer, and I have looked up to her ever since I saw her on Idol as a child years ago.

