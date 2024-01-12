Exclusive: Mark Ruffalo reveals how he, Emma Stone, and rest of Poor Things cast really celebrated Golden Globes win

It was a big night for Poor Things at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, January 7, as they walked in with seven nominations and came out with two coveted wins.

The Yorgos Lanthimos-led fantasy sci-fi black comedy won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone, and also took home the big prize – Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Mark Ruffalo was also nominated in the Supporting category for his turn as debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn, and while he didn't win (that prize went to his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer), he did have a great night anyway.

The 56-year-old actor spoke exclusively with HELLO! at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City on Thursday, January 11, where he was honored with Best Supporting Actor.

When asked how he and the entire team for the movie celebrated their Globes win, he gushed: "We went out and danced, and danced, and danced, and laughed, and danced some more!"

The actor was joined by lead Emma, director Yorgos, and co-stars Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef, and shared a glimpse of their night of parties on his Instagram page.

© Getty Images Mark revealed how he and the Poor Things crew celebrated their win

"So proud of @poorthingsfilm, this cast, and everyone who's a part of the film," he wrote, and shared a throwback right after of himself with Robert, celebrating his close friend's win. "Congratulations, @robertdowneyjr! Was great to see you be rewarded for an incredible performance, old pal. That was a long time coming."

While he missed out on a SAG Award nomination, his co-stars Emma and Willem each received one, and he congratulated them on Instagram by sweetly penning: "Congratulations to Emma and Willem for the SAG nominations!! So happy for my Poor Things family. Such a great honor for two of the best performances of the year. I'm biased… but still. I know who I'm rooting for."

© Getty Images The movie picked up trophies for Best Actress and Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Hulk actor also appeared on the most recent edition of The Hollywood Reporters' actors roundtable with Robert, All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott, The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti, Rustin star Colman Domingo, and American Fiction star Jeffrey Wright.

When asked how he responded when he was first approached with the film, he admitted: "I told Yorgos, 'I don't think I'm the right person for this.' I tried to talk him out of it and he just laughed at me."

Mark continued: “In the movie business, it is starting to feel like you're a little bit in a box sometimes. But I had never played anything like that either. And I was scared. I mean, I saw his movies and I was in awe of them. So I was really scared. And he just laughed at me."

He added: "It was such a great turn! And I get to do so much fun stuff in it, and break all the perceptions of me, what people want from me.

© Getty Images Mark shared a sweet tribute to co-stars Emma and Willem for their SAG nominations

"You start to do something and all of a sudden, it springs up 'a brand'. And I got to bash that."

