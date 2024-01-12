Exclusive: The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals how she celebrated first Golden Globes win

Paul Giamatti may have gone viral for celebrating his Golden Globes win for The Holdovers at In-N-Out, but his co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph went much more traditional with her approach.

The 37-year-old star spoke exclusively with HELLO! at the National Board of Review's Annual Awards Gala and revealed how she actually celebrated her first ever Golden Globe win.

"We made our rounds to the different parties that night, it was a good time," she said.

We also asked what she'd say to a younger version of herself, getting ready to star as psychic Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway version of Ghost back in 2012: "Keep going, it's worth it. It's going to be all worth it in the end."

Da'Vine walked away with the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her stirring turn as cafeteria administrator Mary Lamb, who is grieving the loss of her son Curtis as she remains at a New England prep school over the holiday season instead of heading home.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked the entire team behind the critically acclaimed film. "[Director] Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play this beautiful and flawed woman."

She continued: "And to my two partners in crime, Paul [Giamatti] and Dominic [Sessa], you have been an absolute dream to work with. And I thank you for making me a better artist because of it."

Da'Vine then specially dedicated a section to the character of Mary Lamb, saying: "To the character, Mary, oh Mary you have changed my life! You have made me feel seen in so many ways that I have never imagined.

"I hope I helped you all find your inner Mary, because there's a little bit of her in all of us."

Last month, she sat down with Fair Play star Alden Ehrenreich for Variety's Actors on Actors to discuss their journeys in the industry, and Da'Vine revealed what her one condition was heading into filming The Holdovers.

When Alden questioned: "You played a chef in The Holdovers. Did you make any of the food?" Da'Vine revealed that not only did she make the food, it was actually one of her non-negotiables.

"That was my deal breaker," she explained. "I had to do the cooking. I need to be working with my hands. Over the course of the entire movie, I make oatmeal, a soup, and I roasted a chicken.

"On days when we're eating in scenes, we didn’t have craft services. We really sat down and had dinner."

The beloved dramedy has been considered a return to form for Alexander, and Da'Vine praised his ability in her Variety conversation. "From the first conversation with Alexander, I understood he was the type of director that wants to dig in."

She even added: "He shipped me two big boxes of cigarettes with a note that said, 'Get to it!'"

Da'Vine explained: "I asked for swatches of the fabric [for my costumes] because, given that Mary was this matriarch, I needed people to feel like they wanted to cozy up next to her.

"As a woman of color, I always pay homage to my ancestors and elders – in the industry in particular – who have paved the way. It could be a hairstyle or a gesture that I lay in there. I always leave these little subliminal gems."

