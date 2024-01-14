Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2024 BAFTA Tea Party: Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Tom Hiddleston bring the best of British to Hollywood
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Tom Hiddleston bring the best of British to Hollywood for the BAFTA Tea Party

The annual tea party is a welcome respite from the evening galas

BAFTA tea party 2024
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisReporterLos Angeles
Share this:

Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike brought the cold British weather to Hollywood on Saturday January 13, as they were among the A-listers to attend the gorgeous BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. Amid the glitz and glamour of awards season, the annual tea party, held at the Maybourne Beverly Hills this year, is a welcome respite from evening galas and ball gowns, with the attendees wearing their sunday best for the fun and relaxed event.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy,  Saltburn's Alison Oliver, and Andrea Riseborough were all also in attendance, with Andrea cirling back to stop Alison and praise her for the up-and-coming actress' incredible work in the Emerald Fennell film.

Emily wore a stunning A-line midi dress with intricate cutout detailing, while Maestro star Carey rocked a pant suit in a pale green that appeared luminious in certain lights  Rosamund – who wowed fans at the Golden Globes in a stunning black fishnet veil – wore a gorgeous floral dress with rose detailing on the pockets, and which she described to press as part "lingerie".

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt attend The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)© Jon Kopaloff
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt

Elsewhere, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson looked ready for spring in a sweet midi dress that flared out from the waist and featured floral detailing on the skirt while her co-star Janelle James rocked a black-and-white tennis dress. 

May December star Julianne Moore looked gorgeous in a two-tone column dress that featured a slinky black barddot neckline, and a tweed skirt. The award-winning actress will appear in Mary and George in Spring 2024, following the true story of Mary Villiers, a British woman who used her son to climb the social ladder in the reign of King James I.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Emily Blunt attends The BAFTA Tea Party

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Saltburn's Rosamund Pike

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Carey Mulligan is a cotnender for Oscars

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Monica Schipper
Julianne Moore will appear in a British period drama later in 2024

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Quinta Brunson is Emmy-nominated

Tom Hidedleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the BAFTA Tea Party held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcomed their first child in 2023

Phoebe Dynevor 

Phoebe Dynevor attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor

Cara Jade Myers

Cara Jade Myers © Alberto E. Rodriguez
Cara Jade Myers

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Barbie director Greta Gerwig

America Ferrara

America Ferrera © Jon Kopaloff
America Ferrera

Aminah Nieves 

BAFTA Breakthrough's Aminah Nieves © Alberto E. Rodriguez
BAFTA Breakthrough's Aminah Nieves

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn © Gilbert Flores
Rhea Seehorn

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more