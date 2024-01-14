Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Tom Hiddleston bring the best of British to Hollywood for the BAFTA Tea Party

Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike brought the cold British weather to Hollywood on Saturday January 13, as they were among the A-listers to attend the gorgeous BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. Amid the glitz and glamour of awards season, the annual tea party, held at the Maybourne Beverly Hills this year, is a welcome respite from evening galas and ball gowns, with the attendees wearing their sunday best for the fun and relaxed event.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, Saltburn's Alison Oliver, and Andrea Riseborough were all also in attendance, with Andrea cirling back to stop Alison and praise her for the up-and-coming actress' incredible work in the Emerald Fennell film.

Emily wore a stunning A-line midi dress with intricate cutout detailing, while Maestro star Carey rocked a pant suit in a pale green that appeared luminious in certain lights Rosamund – who wowed fans at the Golden Globes in a stunning black fishnet veil – wore a gorgeous floral dress with rose detailing on the pockets, and which she described to press as part "lingerie".

© Jon Kopaloff Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt

Elsewhere, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson looked ready for spring in a sweet midi dress that flared out from the waist and featured floral detailing on the skirt while her co-star Janelle James rocked a black-and-white tennis dress.

May December star Julianne Moore looked gorgeous in a two-tone column dress that featured a slinky black barddot neckline, and a tweed skirt. The award-winning actress will appear in Mary and George in Spring 2024, following the true story of Mary Villiers, a British woman who used her son to climb the social ladder in the reign of King James I.

Emily Blunt

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Emily Blunt attends The BAFTA Tea Party

Rosamund Pike

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Saltburn's Rosamund Pike

Carey Mulligan

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Carey Mulligan is a cotnender for Oscars

Cillian Murphy

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy

Julianne Moore

© Monica Schipper Julianne Moore will appear in a British period drama later in 2024

Quinta Brunson

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Quinta Brunson is Emmy-nominated

Tom Hidedleston and Zawe Ashton

© Gilbert Flores Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcomed their first child in 2023

Phoebe Dynevor

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor

Cara Jade Myers

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Cara Jade Myers

Greta Gerwig

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Barbie director Greta Gerwig

America Ferrara

© Jon Kopaloff America Ferrera

Aminah Nieves

© Alberto E. Rodriguez BAFTA Breakthrough's Aminah Nieves

Rhea Seehorn