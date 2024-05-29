Brad Pitt poised for comeback with George Clooney amid moves by kids with Angelina Jolie — details

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are back on screen together for the first time in over a decade, last appearing together in the 2008 film Burn After Reading.

George, 63, and Brad, 60, are set to star in the upcoming action comedy film Wolfs, which also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Watch the tense and hilarious first official trailer for Wolfs below as Brad and George's skills are put to the test…

WATCH: Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for "Wolfs"

The A-list stars play two fixers who are inadvertently hired for the same job and are then paired up to take care of matters together, butting heads thanks to their contrasting styles.

The news comes amid big headline-making turns for both actors, with Brad in the spotlight after his daughter Vivienne becomes the third of his six children with Angelina Jolie to drop his last name from hers, following her older sisters Shiloh and Zahara.

George, on the other hand, will be making his Broadway debut with an adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck into a play for which he will contribute to the screenplay with Grant Heslov, and David Cromer set to direct.

In a statement after the news was announced, he shared: "I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to."

Brad and George have remained close friends over the years, having starred together most famously in the Ocean's trilogy (Ocean's Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen) between 2001 and 2007.

By the time they made their last movie together, they were each on top of the industry, with George winning his first Oscar in 2006 for his turn in Syriana. Brad would follow that up in 2020 with his own Oscar (in the same category, too) for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In a December interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Up in the Air star joked about his friend Brad when talking about "dynamic duos" in Hollywood, teasing him for being a "pretty boy."

"Pretty boy, Pitt," he jokingly termed his co-star when asked about filming for the Apple Original all around New York City. "Yeah, he needed work. He's an up and comer."

Wolfs, directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home creator Jon Watts, will receive a theatrical release on September 20, although George revealed in an interview with Deadline that after a bidding war over the film, in which Apple triumphed, they negotiated pay cuts for themselves in exchange for the movie hitting the big screen instead of just streamers.

"It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I," he said.

"And we said we'd like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great. So, I do think that there's a way that we can all co-exist."