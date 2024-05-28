Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreographer reveals what Brad and Angelina’s daughter is really like in rare interview

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently made headlines when a video of her dancing was shared by her choreographer, and now, Keelan Carter, has opened up Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter's incredible talents.

Chatting to the Daily Mail, Keelan Carter opened up about her work ethic and natural gifts. He said: “Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work.

WATCH: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh showcases her incredible dance skills in new video

“She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it.”

© ROBYN BECK Brad Pitt has a close bond with daughter Shiloh

Keelan, who often shares dance videos on social media, featured Shiloh in a recent post which was captioned: “Can't wait to be back in the studio with these talented people. In the last period of my life, LA feels like home and I'm glad that I had the opportunity to meet so many hardworking and wonderful people. I'm glad every time to have you next to me in the studio, so thank you guys.”

Referencing Shiloh, he added: “Her movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy.”

Her father, Brad, has opened up about her talents, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr Two-Left-Feet here.” The Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars share six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, who will be 16 later this summer.

© JC Olivera Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh recently turned 18

The pair split back in 2017 following a reported dispute on a private plane, with a recent court filing from Angelina’s team claiming that Brad was abusive towards her.

The filing read: “While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

© Neilson Barnard Angelina with daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Speaking about the split back in 2019, Brad told NPR: “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

Back in 2017, he told GQ: “We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart…. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that.”