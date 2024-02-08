Exclusive: Will Torres confide in the team after shocking Chicago PD ending? Benjamin Levy Aguilar reveals all

Chicago PD star Benjamin Levy Aguilar has admitted that he "can't wait to see how Dante Torres gets out of it and who he confides in – if anyone" after viewers saw him kiss an informant after an intense undercover investigation.

Fans saw the return of Torres on Wednesday February 7, after a three-episode absence, and the episode focused on the young officer as he went undercover in a high-stakes drug trafficking case that will change his life, and career, forever. The episode saw him flip the drug baron's wife Gloria but the pair kissed at the end of the episode, even with the case remaining open.

Torres' quiet nature and desire to keep parts of his life secret have long hinted at a troubled past, and at the end of season 10, it emerged that as a teenager he was a gang enforcer for a drug dealer. Torres told Voight the truth, but the rest of the team do not yet know – and after this week's episode, it looks like he may find himself keeping even more secrets from the team.

© NBC Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago PD

"I haven't received any scripts of that story, so I really don't know," he told HELLO!, "but I couldn't possibly see them not showing more of that struggle because it's a very complicated relationship to get out of. I don't think you can just get out of it."

"Once you're attached that way, trouble is going to come with it so I can't wait to see what he gets into and how he gets out of it and who he confides in - if anyone," he shared. But Benjamin confirmed that Gloria will return to the screen, and although he doesn't foresee this becoming a serious romantic relationship, he is excited to see what Torres learns from the situation.

© NBC Yara Martinez will return as Gloria Perez in Chicago PD

"His mind and his body and his heart wouldn't be there if there wasn't something to learn from it, so that's really what I'm looking forward to is to see how that unfolds," Benjamin added.

"He always seems to do things his own way, breaks his own rules and just gets into situations," Benjamin previously HELLO! of Torres' intense return, suggesting that the decision to go undercover on such a serious case isn't necessarily an example of Torres proving himself to others, but more to himself.

© NBC "His mind and his body and his heart wouldn't be there if there wasn't something to learn from it," says Benjamin

"He is eager to be back. He's not necessarily a people pleaser but he has an internal battle of needing to prove things to himself so I think when he takes on these cases it's a need to really become the best that he can become," he shared.

"It's his first time deeply undercover, taking on a big challenge, and maybe there is this need to prove himself that can make it seem like he's biting off more than he can chew. He throws himself into it, which also is what makes him such an exciting character."

© NBC Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight --

Upcoming episodes will focus on Sergeant Hank Voight – "his rage is coming back and I think fans will be excited to see old Voight," Marina Squerciati previously shared – and Benjamin revealed that he is excited for Torres to meet the old Voight.

"Voight is kind of like Torres. They have this other side that they struggle with and battle with so it would be so interesting to see [what happens]," he said. "Maybe it could bring the stakes up if he sees himself in Voight."