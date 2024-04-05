Chicago Fire's new star Michael Bradway: From career to famous girlfriend, all to know amid major season 12 cast change

Actor Michael Bradway has joined the cast of Chicago Fire season 12 and is set to make his debut as new firefighter Jack Damon in episode ten.

The actor confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "Got to be a part of the Chicago Fire Family for Season 12! Can't wait for you guys to see it next week!"

The casting news comes after the departures of longtime series regulars Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer, as well as Rome Flynn, who played the role of Jake Gibson for six episodes.

As viewers prepare to meet the latest addition to Firehouse 51, find out all you need to know about the actor who plays him, including his previous film credits and famous girlfriend.

WATCH: Are you loving One Chicago Wednesdays?

Meet new Chicago Fire star Michael Bradway

Michael is an actor and model who hails from Boca Raton, Florida.

After graduating from the New York Film Academy with a BFA in Acting for Film in 2020, Michael went on to appear in the feature films Marked Men, starring Alexander Ludwig and directed by Nick Cassavetes, and Copperhead directed by Jamie Marshall.

© @michaelbradway_/Instagram Michael Bradway has joined the cast of Chicago Fire

According to the NYFA website, Michael is signed with ELECT Model Management and has appeared in multiple campaigns for major brands such as Champion, U.S. Polo Assn., and Verizon.

He's also represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and GGSSC.

Away from the cameras, Michael appears to be in a relationship with actress Veronica St. Clair, who's best known for playing Riley Velez in the NBC drama La Brea.

© @michaelbradway_/Instagram Michael is dating actress Veronica St. Clair

Taking to Instagram on Valentine's Day in February, Michael shared a sweet snap from their date night. Alongside a photo of the pair about to tuck into a delicious-looking dessert, he penned in the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day My Sweet Baby."

While it's not known how long the pair have been dating, Veronica first featured on Michael's Instagram page in November last year.

Chicago Fire cast changes

The news of Michael joining the season 12 cast comes after Rome Flynn's exit from the show. His character decided to leave Firehouse 51 to get help for his prescription pill addiction in an episode that aired on March 27.

Speaking about his departure in an interview with Variety, Rome said: "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing."

© Getty Rome Flynn left the show after six episodes

Sharing his hopes for a potential comeback in the future, the actor added: "I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

Rome's departure follows the exits of Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer, who both appeared on the show for multiple seasons.

© NBC Alberto Rosende's character Blake Gallo left Chicago for Michigan

Kara's final storyline saw her character Sylvie Brett leave the Windy City for Portland after tying the knot with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Meanwhile, Alberto's character Blake Gallo made his final appearance in the season 12 premiere when he decided to move to Michigan to be closer to his newly discovered family.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.