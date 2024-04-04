Michael Weatherly supports former co-star in heartwarming post

Michael Weatherly is extremely supportive when it comes to his co-stars. Taking to X – formerly known as Twitter – on Wednesday, the 55-year-old cheered on his good friend and Bull alum Yara Martinez ahead of her return to Chicago PD.

Retweeting a photo that she'd posted from the One Chicago set, Michael wrote: "Hey! I'll be watching!"

Sparking a sweet interaction, Yara promptly replied, "Hiiii Michaellll!!!" with a hugging face emoji.

© Getty Yara and Michael co-starred on Bull

As fans will remember, Michael and Yara co-starred in Bull from 2016 to 2022, with the actress playing his on-screen love interest, Isabella "Izzy" Colón.

Michael has maintained the sweetest friendships with his numerous co-stars over the years, most notably Cote de Pablo, who appeared as special agent Ziva David in NCIS. In an exciting development, it was recently confirmed that the pair will team up in a new spin-off series, nicknamed NCIS: Europe.

On reuniting for the new series, Michael and Cote, who are also executive producers on the project, said in a joint statement: "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.

© Getty Michael also shares a close bond with his NCIS co-star, Cote de Pablo

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

While Michael and Cote are incredibly close, fans might be surprised to learn that they didn't get off to a great start. Speaking to Deadline in 2016, Michael recalled their first meeting. "I remember so vividly the screen test with Cote," he said. "I just remember her cold stare. She just loathed me instantly — and I mean Michael Weatherly — but we quickly became very close friends."

© Sonja Flemming/CBS The pair got off to a rocky start before becoming close

Cote echoed this sentiment in a 2009 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Michael and I clicked immediately. We sort of hated each other immediately, and loved each other immediately," she said. "I walked into the audition and he thought, 'Oh my god, she's gonna be so hard to work with. She's so complicated.' And I thought, 'This guy's so incredibly unprofessional.'

After getting to know one another, the pair established a winning dynamic. "We realized we're so drastically different and so much alike that there was an immediate attraction," noted the actress.