Everything to know Holly Willoughby’s new show - from massive payout and famous contestants

Holly Willoughby is making her streaming platform debut with a new reality show alongside Bear Grylls - and we couldn’t be more excited to see the former This Morning presenter in action with the exciting new projects. But even before filming, the show is already making headlines, whether it is about the police escort for Holly, or her huge pay cheque. Here’s everything to know about the new show…

What is Holly Willoughby’s Bear Hunt about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls.

WATCH: This Morning pays tribute to Holly Willoughby following her exit

“Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show.”

Bear responded to the show’s announcement on Instagram writing: “Ready!”

Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls are set to star in Bear Hunt

Where will the show be filmed?

The show is set to be filmed in Costa Rica, and it has been reported that ex-special forces will be on hand to keep Holly protected during filming. According to reports, the show’s bosses are planning to spend £1million on security for the jungle show and will have specialist vehicles and safe accommodation.

© NatGeo Bear will also star on the new show

Is Jesy Nelson taking part?

The show is set to be filmed throughout May, and it has been reported that ex-Little Mix star Jesy Nelson will be among the celebrity contestants taking part. According to The Sun, casting agents have approached the singer, and they think she will be “incredible” on the show.

© Getty Jesy Nelson is reportedly taking part

Other cast names have yet to be confirmed, but Will Mellor was among those to comment on the show’s announcement, writing: “This sounds good!” Meanwhile, The Traitors star Paul Gorton replied with the eyes emoji, perhaps hinting that he’d like to take part himself.

How much is Holly being paid?

According to the Daily Mail, Holly will be earning a whopping £ 1 million for her new gig, with the show costing £ 10 million to make overall.

Holly Willoughby is set to present the new Netflix show

What else is coming out on Netflix soon?

Bear Hunt is part of Netflix’s recent UK content launch, where the streaming platform will release its highest number of shows that will be loved by everybody “from your mum to your next-door neighbour”. It will include a drama based on the Guinness dynasty from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, a drama on the attempted theft of the Millennium Diamond, and a true-crime show titled The Witness which will look at the murder of Rachel Nickell.

© Dave Benett She will reportedly be paid £1 million for the gig

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s UK content chief, told The Guardian: “We are launching our biggest entertainment and factual slates from the UK ever… It’s about trying to make sure that everybody loves something. We’re not one tone or flavour. We’re not snobby about anybody. If you pay for Netflix there should be something for you. What we have to land is the quality and variety so that we sit at the heart of the UK industry.”