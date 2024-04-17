Holly Willoughby's latest designer dress made me feel a million dollars

Holly Willoughby has always been loved for her fashion sense, particularly her incredible selection of dresses she used to wear on screen on This Morning. The mother-of-three would regularly cause a mass sellout with her threads, and she always made people want to go shopping to emulate her look.

As a Fashion Editor, it's always been my job to keep an eye on what the blonde style icon was rocking each day, be it on This Morning before she quit, Dancing on Ice and even when she stood in for Ant on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Remember those Grenson boots she made everyone covet?) I miss seeing her and her clothes each day, I admit it. So you can imagine my delight when I saw her sporting a fabulous paisley print dress by royally-loved brand The Vampire's Wife.

I adored the gentle, feminine print, the puff sleeves, the high neckline and of course, the close-fitting body with maxi hem.

This dress is sadly a past season buy, but it would have cost around £1200 new. You can still rent the shorter version at My Wardrobe right now. At the time; I saw it and knew it would be a great shape on myself; I am naturally very curvaceous, particularly after two children. I had previously tried on the emerald green, shimmering 'Falconetti Dress' made famous by the Princess of Wales back in 2020, and it looked horrendous. Only made for the pencil thin (in my humble opinion) it clung to every bump and I felt like an elephant. Holly's dress is much more flattering and forgiving, particularly if you aren't a size 8.

I picked up the size 12 from dress rental company Hurr and it cost me around £70 for the day at the time. It fitted like a glove, and I accessorised with a black, wide-brimmed hat and corsage, and a Grace Han handbag in co-ordinating red. I was going to Ascot and wanted to get dressed up, but in a classic way, of course.

So in short, Holly's latest choice of dress made me feel amazing.

I've searched high and low for a reasonably-priced lookalike of the dress, and this Kitri number, priced at £215, is probably the closest I can find.

The former Celebrity Juice star sure knows how to pick dresses that women love, and already her Instagram photo has generated lots of interest.

One Instagram fan wrote: "Where is the dress from? It’s gorgeous? Xx." Another added: "Where is Holly’s dress from? It’s gorgeous!". A third added: "That dress!"

The proof is in the pudding. Holly, your style is still what women want.