Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on role in Harry Potter TV series

The actor opened up about whether or not he'll appear in the HBO Max series

Following HBO's confirmation of a new Harry Potter series, muggles around the world have been wondering whether Daniel Radcliffe will reprise his role as the boy who lived. And now, after months of speculation, the actor has finally broken his silence on the upcoming adaptation.

© Warner Bros. Daniel is "not seeking" a role in the new series

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh," Daniel told ComicBook.com, "And I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.

"So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

HBO Max officially confirmed the news on social media in April, with further details yet to be announced.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming service wrote: "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax."

HBO CEO Casey Bloys also released a statement, that said: "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

© Warner Bros The reboot will air over the course of 10 years

Giving fans an idea of what to expect, HBO Max explained: "The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

© Warner Bros The series promises to be a "faithful adaptation of the iconic books"

Naturally, the internet has been rife with speculation about the new cast members, who remain unknown. However, one TikTok user went viral in April after sharing rumoured casting details.

The Harry Potter fan account claimed to have "exclusive information" about the production and suggested that child stars Toby Woolf, Bronte Carmichael and Joshua Pickering will be stepping into the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

© Getty Author J.K.Rowling will be involved with the HBO Max series

The report is yet to be addressed. What we do know, however, is that HBO Max intends to air at least seven seasons over a ten-year period.

Harry Potter author J.K Rowling has also released a statement revealing that she will be involved with the adaptation. "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," she began. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation, which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."