Harry Potter star looks so different as she reflects on parenting 19 years after starring in movie

Harry Potter star Afshan Azad, who played Padma Pavarti in the beloved franchise, recently shared a new snap of herself with her co-star Rupert Grint nearly 20 years after they co-starred together - and reflected on how much the pair had changed since becoming parents!

Captioning the sweet photo, she wrote: "Padma & Ron reunited after 20+ years. Oh how parenthood has changed us all. ps He’s still not asked me to dance."

The actress, who has a two-year-old daughter and is currently expecting her second baby, played Rupert's character Ron Weasley's Yule Ball date Padma in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the 2005 movie, Padma is quickly unimpressed when Ron refuses to dance with her - as he is too busy obsessing over the fact that Hermione attended the ball with Victor Krum.

Afshan is expecting baby number two

She opened up about her role in the Harry Potter movies, telling the Deccan Chronicle: "It’s such an honour for people to still appreciate and recognise me as Padma. Being a part of something so magical and successful has been the biggest blessing in my life. Harry Potter fans are the best fans; they’re so loyal and always supportive of everything we do."

Rupert has a young daughter, Wednesday

While Afshan is set to become a mum-of-two, Rupert welcomed a baby daughter, Wednesday, with his long-term partner Georgia Groome. Speaking about becoming a dad, Rupert told Glamour back in 2021: "It’s been tough. It’s a time when you want as much support as you can get from your family and your friends; it’s a very isolating thing, this lockdown, so we really have kind of been on our own.

"But there’s positives with that. It’s been great to work everything out for ourselves, without so many opinions. We’ve really bonded with Wednesday. It’s been intense, but great."

Speaking about her unusual name on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he added: "“[I’ve] just always loved the name… We love the idea of an initial like Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Foxx [have]. Kind of speaking the initial, so she’s Wednesday G. Grint."

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 1

As of 2023, the Servant star revealed that Wednesday was adjusting to life back in the UK after living in the US. He said: "She's kind of princess crazy, as well. She's struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life. She spent most of her time in America so she's missing some cultural things. She does love Philly. She loves hoagies, she loves water ice. And I mean the big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target.

"She'd choose that over going to the park, or zoo. But she loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is kind of slightly different. Sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse."